Streets for All and KidSafe SF Merge

Two successful mobility advocacy organizations are joining forces to strengthen their efforts toward a safer more walkable/bikeable/transit-friendly California.

Los Angeles based Streets for All was the main organization behind L.A. City's 2024 passage of Measure HLA, which requires gradual implementation of planned bus, bike and walk facilities. Streets for All is active in numerous campaigns for state legislation, new bikeways, new bus lanes, and more.

KidSafe SF led two successful San Francisco ballot measures. In 2022 Proposition J permanently closed Golden Gate Park's JFK Promenade to cars and opened it to pedestrians and bicyclists. In 2024, Proposition K closed the Great Highway to cars, creating Sunset Dunes, the largest new urban park in modern San Francisco history.

Today both groups announced:

Streets For All is merging with KidSafe SF to expand the reach of both organizations, accelerate progress on reducing traffic deaths, and increase sustainable transportation options for all Californians.

As a part of the merger, KidSafe SF will rebrand as Streets For All San Francisco, Streets For All’s first chapter outside of Los Angeles! The two organizations will combine operations, fundraising, and other infrastructure.

Both chapters will continue to focus on their respective home cities while working together on state legislation, adding to the 34 bills sponsored by Streets For All in Sacramento over the past three years.

Streetsblogs throughout the state will continue to cover Streets for All campaigns.