Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Streets for All and KidSafe SF Merge

Streets For All is merging with KidSafe SF to expand the reach of both organizations, accelerate progress on reducing traffic deaths, and increase sustainable transportation options for all Californians

3:58 PM PDT on May 29, 2025

Two successful mobility advocacy organizations are joining forces to strengthen their efforts toward a safer more walkable/bikeable/transit-friendly California.

Los Angeles based Streets for All was the main organization behind L.A. City's 2024 passage of Measure HLA, which requires gradual implementation of planned bus, bike and walk facilities. Streets for All is active in numerous campaigns for state legislation, new bikeways, new bus lanes, and more.

KidSafe SF led two successful San Francisco ballot measures. In 2022 Proposition J permanently closed Golden Gate Park's JFK Promenade to cars and opened it to pedestrians and bicyclists. In 2024, Proposition K closed the Great Highway to cars, creating Sunset Dunes, the largest new urban park in modern San Francisco history.

Today both groups announced:

Streets For All is merging with KidSafe SF to expand the reach of both organizations, accelerate progress on reducing traffic deaths, and increase sustainable transportation options for all Californians.

As a part of the merger, KidSafe SF will rebrand as Streets For All San Francisco, Streets For All’s first chapter outside of Los Angeles! The two organizations will combine operations, fundraising, and other infrastructure.

Both chapters will continue to focus on their respective home cities while working together on state legislation, adding to the 34 bills sponsored by Streets For All in Sacramento over the past three years.

Streetsblogs throughout the state will continue to cover Streets for All campaigns.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

SGV Connect 136: Here Comes the Olympics

What to the Olympics hold for the San Gabriel Valley in 2028? Damien talks to Alissa Walker, co-host of the LA Pod and editor of the Torched Newsletter.

May 29, 2025
Streetsblog California

AIDS/LifeCycle Kicks Off Its Last Ride This Sunday

After 31 years, one of California's most iconic fundraisers and experiences will come to an end.

May 29, 2025
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

Cameras, cameras, everywhere!

May 29, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Bike Guides to Build Your City

Bill Schultheiss on AASHTO and NACTO bike lane design guides, the importance of history, political will and the stress of being an expert witness in court.

May 29, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Duffy Tells Congress He’s Not Delaying DOT Projects — As He Delays DOT Projects

Thousands of federal transportation grants remain in limbo as the Trump administration cuts staff and cracks down on DEI, bike lanes and environmental rules.

May 28, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

What’s Really Great About the LAX Metro Station Opening on June 6

Spoiler: it's not all about connecting people to the airport, but building a useful interconnected transit network.

May 28, 2025
See all posts