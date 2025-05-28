Skip to Content
Villaraigosa Pivots to Slamming High Gas Prices in Bid to Break Out of Gubernatorial Pack

To date, Villaraigosa's current campaign has accepted just over $175,000 from the oil and gas industry. His opponents have pledged not accept oil money.

1:46 PM PDT on May 28, 2025

Then Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa celebrates the city’s progress implementing its bike plan in 2012. Yes, that’s a young Eric Garcetti over his right shoulder. Photo: Damien Newton

During his time as Mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa wracked up an objectively impressive record on promoting transportation options in the city. During his first term, he proposed creating a dense urban core in the downtown, envisioned a Subway to the Sea, and championed a sales tax to fund his vision (and created a set-aside for bicycle and pedestrian projects in the city’s allotment). In his second term, he became an advocate for the 30/10 transit expansion initiative rebranded “America Fast Forward” which rewarded cities/states that had sales taxes for transportation. After he experienced his own bike crash, he installed hundreds of miles of bike infrastructure and celebrated the city’s first open streets event, CicLAvia, on 10/10/10.

So it’s at least somewhat surprising that he seems to be banking his current campaign for governor on lowering gas prices.

“At a time when gas prices are out of control,” said Villaraigosa standing at a gas pump in a recent campaign video, “why are we closing down refineries? We have to take on Climate Change, but we can’t do it on the backs of working families and the middle class. As Governor, I’ll make sure I fight for you.”

California is experiencing a wave of oil refinery closures, in part because of the state’s stated desire to move away from climate change causing fossil fuels, in part because the amount of oil being produced in the state is declining, and in part because many of the oil refineries are old and would be expensive to retrofit. For example, the refineries in Wilmington and Carson in Southern California are over 100 years old and aren’t competitive with newer facilities.

At this point, Villaraigosa has not outlined any specific changes he, if elected, would make to the state’s efforts to combat catastrophic global warming and climate change. His campaign insists that his focus on gas prices is not a pivot towards the oil industry, but a defense of the California consumer.

Nevertheless, he continues to decry state environmental policies while warning of a dire future where gas prices continue to rise.

“If two more refineries close in the state we’re going to be looking at gas prices as high as $8 per gallon,” he continued in another video at another gas pump, “These policies are absurd. We gotta do something about it.”

Villaraigosa’s top two declared opponents in the race, former Congressmember Katie Porter and Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis have both pledged not to accept donations from the oil and gas industry. To date, Villaraigosa's current campaign has accepted just over $175,000 from the industry.

