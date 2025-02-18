CalBike Summit Session This Thursday: Creative Approaches to Funding Active Transportation Infrastructure

As SBCA has been hearing over and over again these last couple of months, it’s time to get creative when planning how to fund active transportation in California. This Thursday, February 20, the California Bike Coalition is hosting a webinar on that very subject at noon via zoom. You can register for “Creative Approaches to Funding Active Transportation Webinar “ by clicking here.

The presenters include:

Brianne Logasa and Marc Caswell , AHSC Associate Planner, California Strategic Growth Council

Joey Juhasz-Lukomski , Program Manager, Shared Use Mobility Center

Mary McGuirk Lizarraga or Omar Atayee , San Diego Association of Governments

Laurie Waters, California Transportation Commission

The event announcement from CalBike lists a couple of state funding sources that could be tapped for increased funding for transit, walking and bicycling including the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC), Clean Mobility Options (CMO), and the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). With the state budget shrinking in the past several years and the federal government seemingly no longer interested in funding transit, electrification, or active transportation lawmakers, advocates, and researchers have been calling on the state to do more so it can keep its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

CalBike holds its statewide conference once every two years. In the off years, it has started hosting “Summit Seminars” to mimic the discussions that happen at the biennial California Bike Summit.