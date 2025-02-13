Two Videos for Those Mourning and Missing Donald Shoup

Streetsbloggers were saddened over the weekend when we received word that Donald Shoup, the famed UCLA professor and “parking rock star”, had passed away. While tributes rolled in, including ones from Streetsblogs on both coasts, I found myself looking back at some old stories and interviews that featured Shoup Dogg that I worked on.

While working with Melanie Curry over text message on the Streetsblog California tribute, she wrote to me, “I don't know where to add it but I kinda wish some mention of his (very dry) humor could be added.”

While we did include some of his jokes in our obituary, there's nothing quite like hearing him deliver his own material, or improv into a live mic.

Earlier this week, Will Chilton sent along a video interview he conducted with Shoup shot late last year. The video, set on the deck of the same UCLA parking garage where the university held its retirement party for Shoup, showcases the dry humor that the professor was known for.

And for anyone that can’t get enough Shoup in their life this weekend, make sure to also watch this old Streetfilm from 2010 where Shoup uses matchbox cars to explain his theories and research about parking.