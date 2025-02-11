- Go Ahead San Francisco Drivers, Park in the Daylighting Zone (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Could Trump Move on "Unspent" CAHSR Funds? (SacBee)
- Breaking: Highway Construction Slows Traffic (FresnoBee)
- Waymo Comes to San Diego (Union-Trib, Subscriber Only)
- OCTA Provides Updates on Rail Protection Through San Clementine (OCRegister)
- T4A: Olympics Builds Could Help LA Move Towards Future
- Amtrak Canceling DEI Programs (Trains)
- Caltrain Doesn't Fit Criteria for Federal Funding (DailyJournal)
- Riverside Sherrifs Hold Bike Seminar for Older Riders (KESQ)
- Econdido Cops Crackdown on Unsafe Driving (Times of SD)
- Massive Storms Coming (LAT, FresnoBee, Union-Trib)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
