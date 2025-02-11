Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:03 AM PST on February 11, 2025

  • Go Ahead San Francisco Drivers, Park in the Daylighting Zone (SFChronSFStandard)
  • Could Trump Move on "Unspent" CAHSR Funds? (SacBee)
  • Breaking: Highway Construction Slows Traffic (FresnoBee)
  • Waymo Comes to San Diego (Union-Trib, Subscriber Only)
  • OCTA Provides Updates on Rail Protection Through San Clementine (OCRegister)
  • T4A: Olympics Builds Could Help LA Move Towards Future
  • Amtrak Canceling DEI Programs (Trains)
  • Caltrain Doesn't Fit Criteria for Federal Funding (DailyJournal)
  • Riverside Sherrifs Hold Bike Seminar for Older Riders (KESQ)
  • Econdido Cops Crackdown on Unsafe Driving (Times of SD)
  • Massive Storms Coming (LAT, FresnoBee, Union-Trib)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USATransportation Funding

Who Benefits from Trump ‘Birthrate’ Funding Scheme? Wealthier, Whiter Drivers

February 11, 2025
Safety on Transit

Wilson Introduces “Transit Safety Bill,” First in Series of Transportation Safety Bills

AB 394 expands existing legal protections offered to riders and transit operators by strengthening penalties for assaults against transit employees, broadening enforcement against trespassing on transit systems, and empowering courts to issue prohibition orders restricting access to individuals convicted of violent offenses against transit workers.

February 11, 2025
Headlines

Monday’s Super Headlines

More fond farewells for Donald Shoup...

February 10, 2025
See all posts