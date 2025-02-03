Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:54 AM PST on February 3, 2025

  • Thousands Rally in the Streets and Highways of LA Against Trump Immigration (LAT)
  • Riverside and Orange Counties Too (OC Register)
  • Muni Cuts Service (SFChronCBSBayArea)
  • S.F. Considers Raising Parking Rates (SFGate)
  • Is It Safe to Breathe in LA? (LAT)
  • WeHo Planning Connections to Future Subway (Urbanize)
  • Trump/Duffy Move to Scrap Fuel Efficiency Standards (SBUSA)
  • Fed. Funding Freeze Crippled States Reliant on Fed. Funding (Governing)
  • Sacramento Ramps Up Criminal Citations to People Experiencing Homeleness (SacBee)
  • Driver Arrested After Assaulting Cyclist (FresnoBee)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

