Webinar for AARP Community Challenge Grants Is Today (Wednesday) at 3

For eight years, AARP has been giving out grants that help build small, transformative projects and jump-start conversations about how to make communities better. The deadline to submit applications for the AARP Community Challenge isn’t until early March, but a webinar later today at 3 p.m. (sign up) can help applicants prepare their application. Local governments and nonprofit organizations with ready-to-go projects are eligible to apply.

This year’s grants come in three categories:

Flagship Grants: Flagship AARP Community Challenge grants have ranged from several hundred dollars for smaller, short-term activities to tens of thousands of dollars for larger projects. Since 2017, AARP has funded projects with an average grant amount of $10,000 to $12,000. Nine out of ten grants are for $20,000 or less.

In 2025, grants will not exceed $25,000. (AARP also reserves the right to award compelling projects of any dollar amount.)

AARP is accepting applications for projects that benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in the following categories:

Creating vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.

Delivering a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability and access to public and private transit

Supporting a range of housing options that increases the availability of accessible and affordable choices

Increasing digital connections and enhancing digital literacy skills of residents

Supporting community resilience through investments that improve disaster management, preparedness and mitigation for residents

Capacity-Building Microgrants: Combining $2,500 grants with additional resources (such as webinars, cohort learning opportunities, up to 2 hours of one-on-one coaching with leading national nonprofit organizations and AARP publications), this grant opportunity will accept applications for projects that benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in the following categories:

Demonstration Grants: This opportunity funds projects that encourage the replication of promising local efforts. Grants tend to fall between $10,000 and $20,000 and will not exceed $25,000.

The demonstration grant opportunity will accept applications for projects that benefit residents, especially those age 50 and older, in the following categories:

NEW! Enhancing pedestrian safety by creating safer streets and sidewalks, with a focus on people age 50-plus, with funding support from Toyota Motor North America.

NEW! Expanding high-speed internet (broadband) access and adoption , with a focus on people age 50-plus, with funding support from Microsoft.

Reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure , with a focus on people age 50-plus, as highlighted in the award-winning AARP Livable Communities article series , with a focus on people age 50-plus, as highlighted in the award-winning AARP Livable Communities article series Before the Highway

Implementing housing design competitions that increase community understanding and encourage policies that enable greater choice in housing, with a focus on people age 50-plus, by using the that increase community understanding and encourage policies that enable greater choice in housing, with a focus on people age 50-plus, by using the AARP Housing Design Competition Tool Kit

Getting a leg-up on competition may be important for applicants. AARP received over 3,350 applications for its 2024 grant program, and ultimately awarded 343 grants, totaling $3.8 million, for "quick-action projects" throughout the country. Eleven of those grants went to communities in California - click for the complete list.

This article includes previous reporting done by Melanie Curry.