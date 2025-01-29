Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
AARP

Webinar for AARP Community Challenge Grants Is Today (Wednesday) at 3

Deadline to Submit Is March 5

10:08 AM PST on January 29, 2025

For eight years, AARP has been giving out grants that help build small, transformative projects and jump-start conversations about how to make communities better. The deadline to submit applications for the AARP Community Challenge isn’t until early March, but a webinar later today at 3 p.m. (sign up) can help applicants prepare their application. Local governments and nonprofit organizations with ready-to-go projects are eligible to apply. 

This year’s grants come in three categories: 

Flagship Grants: Flagship AARP Community Challenge grants have ranged from several hundred dollars for smaller, short-term activities to tens of thousands of dollars for larger projects. Since 2017, AARP has funded projects with an average grant amount of $10,000 to $12,000. Nine out of ten grants are for $20,000 or less.

In 2025, grants will not exceed $25,000. (AARP also reserves the right to award compelling projects of any dollar amount.)

AARP is accepting applications for projects that benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in the following categories: 

  • Creating vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities. 
  • Delivering a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability and access to public and private transit 
  • Supporting a range of housing options that increases the availability of accessible and affordable choices 
  • Increasing digital connections and enhancing digital literacy skills of residents 
  • Supporting community resilience through investments that improve disaster management, preparedness and mitigation for residents

Capacity-Building MicrograntsCombining $2,500 grants with additional resources (such as webinars, cohort learning opportunities, up to 2 hours of one-on-one coaching with leading national nonprofit organizations and AARP publications), this grant opportunity will accept applications for projects that benefit residents — especially those age 50 and older — in the following categories: 

  • NEW! Disaster Preparedness Training: Implement disaster preparedness training programs and resources for residents, especially those age 50-plus, with support from SBP and using the AARP Disaster Resilience Tool Kit
  • Walk Audits: Implement walk audit assessments to enhance safety and walkability in communities, especially for people age 50-plus, with support from America Walks and using the AARP Walk Audit Tool Kit.  
  • Bike Audits: Implement bike audits to enhance safety and bikeability in communities, especially for people age 50-plus, with support from The League of American Bicyclists and using the AARP Bike Audit Tool Kit.  
  • HomeFit Guide Modifications: Implement education, simple home modifications and accessible safety solutions to create and maintain “lifelong homes,” especially for people age 50-plus, with support from the RL Mace Universal Design Institute and using the AARP HomeFit Guide

Demonstration Grants: This opportunity funds projects that encourage the replication of promising local efforts. Grants tend to fall between $10,000 and $20,000 and will not exceed $25,000. 

The demonstration grant opportunity will accept applications for projects that benefit residents, especially those age 50 and older, in the following categories: 

  • NEW! Enhancing pedestrian safety by creating safer streets and sidewalks, with a focus on people age 50-plus, with funding support from Toyota Motor North America.  
  • NEW! Expanding high-speed internet (broadband) access and adoption, with a focus on people age 50-plus, with funding support from Microsoft. 
  • Reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure, with a focus on people age 50-plus, as highlighted in the award-winning AARP Livable Communities article series Before the Highway
  • Implementing housing design competitions that increase community understanding and encourage policies that enable greater choice in housing, with a focus on people age 50-plus, by using the AARP Housing Design Competition Tool Kit

Getting a leg-up on competition may be important for applicants. AARP received over 3,350 applications for its 2024 grant program, and ultimately awarded 343 grants, totaling $3.8 million, for "quick-action projects" throughout the country. Eleven of those grants went to communities in California - click for the complete list.

This article includes previous reporting done by Melanie Curry.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

January 29, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Forest Lawn Cemetery Urged Against Safety Upgrades Because “No Substantial Bicycle Use”

January 29, 2025
Streetsblog California

StreetSmart Ep.1: Explaining the CTC with Jeanie Ward-Waller

We booked a Streetsblog Celebrity for the first episode.

January 28, 2025
See all posts