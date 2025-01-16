Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

The fires and their long-term effects; RSR bridge bike lane meetings; More

8:37 AM PST on January 16, 2025

Richmond San Rafael Bridge. Photo by Warren Wells

  • Why CA keeps building in burn zones (CalMatters)
  • Maybe we need to rethink how we define wildfire (Slate)
  • It's gonna be hard: People are still struggling to recover from previous fires (CalMatters)
  • LA fires mean another delay in finishing new rules for cap-and-trade (Argus Media)
  • Meetings about whether to get rid of bike lane on Richmond Bridge coming up soon (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Bay Area transit agencies sign pledge to increase equity in infrastructure projects (Mass Transit)
  • Bill introduced to streamline public transportation projects (Scott Wiener)
  • CA makes a big downpayment on a Santa Cruz climate adaptation project (Knee Deep Times)
  • Railway crossing in Dixon to get federal grant (Daily Republic, The Reporter)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog CA

Streetsblog California Editor Signs Off

Pat me on the head and shoo me out the door, there's work to be done

January 16, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening L.A. Freeways, Sabotaging the Climate, Fanning the Flames

Climate disruption is here. Right now. It's past time that Southern California transportation heavyweights - Metro and Caltrans - stop making the situation worse

January 16, 2025
Streetsblog USAUSDOT

SOFTBALLS: Eight Takeaways from Trump’s DOT Choice Sean Duffy’s Confirmation Hearing

The former reality star, congressman and Fox News host said "yes" to just about everything during his confirmation hearing — but wasn't asked the hard questions.

January 16, 2025
Streetsblog USADisability

Zona Roberts — Leading Figure in Accessibility — Has Died

The "wheel behind the wheelchair" passed away.

January 16, 2025
See all posts