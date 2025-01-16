Thursday’s Headlines

- Why CA keeps building in burn zones (CalMatters)
- Maybe we need to rethink how we define wildfire (Slate)
- It's gonna be hard: People are still struggling to recover from previous fires (CalMatters)
- LA fires mean another delay in finishing new rules for cap-and-trade (Argus Media)
- Meetings about whether to get rid of bike lane on Richmond Bridge coming up soon (Marin Independent Journal)
- Bay Area transit agencies sign pledge to increase equity in infrastructure projects (Mass Transit)
- Bill introduced to streamline public transportation projects (Scott Wiener)
- CA makes a big downpayment on a Santa Cruz climate adaptation project (Knee Deep Times)
- Railway crossing in Dixon to get federal grant (Daily Republic, The Reporter)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF