Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
LA Fires

Newsom Orders Suspension of CEQA for Fire Rebuilds

Is the California Environmental Quality Act - theoretically written to prevent disasters like these fires - really the big barrier holding back a rebuild?

8:30 AM PST on January 14, 2025

Photo taken in Altadena by Meghan Rose Curry

In a rush to get back to normal - whatever that is - Governor Newsom issued an executive order to suspend permitting and review under both the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act for anyone rebuilding a home or business lost in the L.A. fires.

There are other things in the Executive Order - it also extends the illegality of price-gouging on rent and building materials, and it calls on agencies to look for additional rules and codes that could be suspended to expedite rebuilding.

Newsom said this is to allow people to rebuild quickly "without roadblocks." It's completely understandable that people will want to rebuild their homes and businesses, and it's understandable that the Governor would want to at least seem to remove obstacles for people who have suffered devastating losses.

CEQA is blamed, sometimes rightly so, for causing delays and contributing to rising costs, including for housing construction, and has been used as a cudgel to stop projects that people don't want near them. But CEQA is also one of the few tools California residents have for raising important questions about projects, such as: is rebuilding a similar sized house (no more than ten percent larger) in "substantially" the same location in a fire-prone area - or on a beach, or on an eroding cliff - really a good idea?

Instead of actually reforming CEQA so it cannot be used to stop beneficial projects that some people don't like, state leaders have tended to create exceptions for CEQA to "streamline" certain projects and certain kinds of projects - famously, for example, sports stadiums. There probably won't be any loud objections to this executive order because on the surface it looks like good government - it looks like it's removing barriers to a quick recovery.

But is it? CEQA exists to protect the state's environment and should be used for things like preventing homes from being rebuilt in the most fire-prone areas.

This executive order sure seems like a wasted opportunity. Why be in a hurry to jump in and suspend environmental rules, of all things?

Besides, suspending CEQA and Coastal Commission rules is no guarantee of a fast rebuild. Other, much bigger obstacles will make things more difficult than just getting permits. Insurance, for example - those without it will be out of luck. Shortages in the supply of labor and materials are real, and will not be solved by suspending CEQA or declaring illegal price-gouging to be... illegal.

Displaced residents will have a hard time. Some of them will become discouraged and end up moving away. The same scenario played out in places where fires decimated communities in Santa Rosa, Paradise, the Oakland Hills - how many of those communities are what they were before? Altadena and Pacific Palisades have been utterly transformed, permanently, and there's no going back to "how it used to be."

It just seems like it would be wise to take a step back and think about environmental consequences, especially before rebuilding along cliffs and beaches that will soon enough be susceptible to other climate pressures.

At the very least maybe we should let the smoke clear first.

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Stay awake, SoCal; Super-73 e-bikes "fixed"; Supreme Court denies oil industry attempt to block CA climate lawsuits; The costs of carbon pricing (and of not pricing carbon); More

January 14, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoElections and Politics

Q&A: Dean Preston Exit Interview

Streetsblog chats with the former supervisor

January 14, 2025
Streetsblog USAFreeways

Video: Why We Need a Global Freeway Fighters’ Network

A terrible project in Berlin shows the need for a global network to support local freeway fighters everywhere.

January 14, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

These fires could have been prevented; Newsom releases state budget proposal; Tumlin on robotaxis; More

January 13, 2025
See all posts