Monday’s Headlines

- Report from a burning city (Torched)
- There are things people can do to prevent these fires… but no one is doing them (LA Times)
- How the fires might affect Santa Monica (Santa Monica Next)
- Newsom releases state budget proposal (CalMatters)
- California's transportation budget must prioritize green transportation (CalBike)
- Congestion pricing haters should get a grip (NY Magazine)
- NYC bus drivers are appreciating the results of congestion pricing (Streetsblog NYC)
- BART to upgrade its train control system and adjust service to coordinate better with other transit agencies, starting today (Mass Transit)
- Pasadena unveils five-year transit service enhancement plan (Pasadena Now)
- Outgoing SFMTA head Jeffrey Tumlin discusses the effect of robotaxis on San Francisco (Bloomberg)
- The blueprint for better bike lanes from NACTO (Bloomberg)
- Consortium proposes a freight rail tunnel from the Oakland airport to Tracy (Contra Costa Herald)
- Specialized Bikes offers an update kit to its e-bike owners in response to new CA law clarifying e-bike definitions (Electrek)
- More on Border Patrol harassing and arresting workers in Bakersfield (LA Times)
- Fresno leaders complain that official reports from the Border Patrol differ from what they're hearing from constituents (Fresnoland)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF