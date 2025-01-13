Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

These fires could have been prevented; Newsom releases state budget proposal; Tumlin on robotaxis; More

8:52 AM PST on January 13, 2025

Found fifteen miles from the fire. Photo by Alyssa Walker, Torched.

  • Report from a burning city (Torched)
  • There are things people can do to prevent these fires… but no one is doing them (LA Times)
  • How the fires might affect Santa Monica (Santa Monica Next)
  • Newsom releases state budget proposal (CalMatters)
  • California's transportation budget must prioritize green transportation (CalBike)
  • Congestion pricing haters should get a grip (NY Magazine)
    • NYC bus drivers are appreciating the results of congestion pricing (Streetsblog NYC)
  • BART to upgrade its train control system and adjust service to coordinate better with other transit agencies, starting today (Mass Transit)
  • Pasadena unveils five-year transit service enhancement plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Outgoing SFMTA head Jeffrey Tumlin discusses the effect of robotaxis on San Francisco (Bloomberg)
  • The blueprint for better bike lanes from NACTO (Bloomberg)
  • Consortium proposes a freight rail tunnel from the Oakland airport to Tracy (Contra Costa Herald)
  • Specialized Bikes offers an update kit to its e-bike owners in response to new CA law clarifying e-bike definitions (Electrek)
  • More on Border Patrol harassing and arresting workers in Bakersfield (LA Times)
    • Fresno leaders complain that official reports from the Border Patrol differ from what they're hearing from constituents (Fresnoland)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

