Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Feds grant $45M for bike and ped projects; Where transit grew in 2024; Newsom pumps HSR; Newly redesigned SacRT station opens in Folsom; More

8:32 AM PST on January 7, 2025

Image: SacRT, via KCRA

  • Federal administration announces $45M in grants for bike and pedestrian projects (Federal Highway Administration)
  • Legislators ask Biden and Senate for public transit funding ahead of federal transition (San Bernardino Sun)
  • SacRT opens newly redesigned Glenn Station in Folsom (KCRA)
  • Bakersfield's GET bus expands some weekday service (Bakersfield Now)
  • Where transit grew in the U.S. in 2024 (The Transport Politic)
  • Giant SUVs are a public safety threat. Why don't we treat them as one? (Vox)
  • California's first carbon capture project will give tax breaks to oil extraction company in Kern County (Hydrocarbon Engineering)
  • Newsom pumps high-speed rail, connection to Brightline (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
  • State budget looks fine, says Newsom (SF Chronicle)
  • Former Congressmember Barbara Lee will run for Mayor of Oakland (SF Standard)
  • New Assemblymember Shultz (D-Glendale) to chair Public Safety Committee (Sacramento Bee)
  • Biden to designate two new national monuments in California (AP)
  • Can Americans learn to love roundabouts? (Bloomberg)
  • Solar panels produce a lot more energy per acre than corn for ethanol (Need to Know)
  • A glimpse of life without cars in San Francisco (Fast Company)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

California State Rail Plan

CA Envisions a Zero-Emission, Connected Rail Network by 2050

And this time the CA State Rail Plan's vision for an electrified, connected network doesn't dismiss catenary wire out of hand.

January 7, 2025
Streetsblog San Franciscotraffic violence

Commentary: Why do Leaders Only React to Traffic Violence When it Comes from Terrorists?

As horrible as they were, it's important to have perspective about the attacks in Magdeburg and New Orleans

January 7, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

How the railroad shaped CA agriculture; A-line from Azusa to Pomona set to open in summer; SMART bike path paving is complete but not open yet; More

January 6, 2025
Streetsblog USAVision Zero

OPINION: Vision Zero Begins with Drivers Simply Sharing the Road

No one person or mode of transportation has monopolistic rights to the road. But drivers think they do.

January 6, 2025
See all posts