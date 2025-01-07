Tuesday’s Headlines

- Federal administration announces $45M in grants for bike and pedestrian projects (Federal Highway Administration)
- Legislators ask Biden and Senate for public transit funding ahead of federal transition (San Bernardino Sun)
- SacRT opens newly redesigned Glenn Station in Folsom (KCRA)
- Bakersfield's GET bus expands some weekday service (Bakersfield Now)
- Where transit grew in the U.S. in 2024 (The Transport Politic)
- Giant SUVs are a public safety threat. Why don't we treat them as one? (Vox)
- California's first carbon capture project will give tax breaks to oil extraction company in Kern County (Hydrocarbon Engineering)
- Newsom pumps high-speed rail, connection to Brightline (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- State budget looks fine, says Newsom (SF Chronicle)
- Former Congressmember Barbara Lee will run for Mayor of Oakland (SF Standard)
- New Assemblymember Shultz (D-Glendale) to chair Public Safety Committee (Sacramento Bee)
- Biden to designate two new national monuments in California (AP)
- Can Americans learn to love roundabouts? (Bloomberg)
- Solar panels produce a lot more energy per acre than corn for ethanol (Need to Know)
- A glimpse of life without cars in San Francisco (Fast Company)
