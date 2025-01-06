Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

How the railroad shaped CA agriculture; A-line from Azusa to Pomona set to open in summer; SMART bike path paving is complete but not open yet; More

8:30 AM PST on January 6, 2025

  • How the railroad shaped California agriculture and civil rights (Food & Environment Reporting Network)
  • A-line light rail from Azusa to Pomona set to open in summer (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
  • Paving is complete on SMART bike and ped paths, but they're not open - which isn't stopping people from using them (Press Democrat)
  • USDOT adopts accessibility guidelines for public transit stops (NACTO)
  • New congestion toll into Manhattan starts today, and LA Times leads with a photo of waiting cars (from 2023)
  • Berkeley offers amnesty for illegal ADUs, to convert them into legal rentals (SF Chronicle)
  • Foundation money is changing cities (Governing)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog USAVision Zero

OPINION: Vision Zero Begins with Drivers Simply Sharing the Road

No one person or mode of transportation has monopolistic rights to the road. But drivers think they do.

January 6, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Quiet (??) shift in administrator of e-bike incentive program; Saltzman's 12 years on the BART board; How to make progress on transit during a Trump administration; More

January 3, 2025
State Capitol Updates

New Bike Champions Among Incoming Class of CA Legislators

Among the new members of the California legislature sworn in at the beginning of December are several who have included bicycle and pedestrian improvements among their stated priorities.

January 3, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesMeasure HLA - Healthy Streets

Bike Lanes Extended on Reseda Boulevard Are First Clear Measure HLA Upgrade

Measure HLA requirements triggered 350 new feet of bike lanes on Reseda Boulevard, making Southern California's longest on-street bikeway even longer

January 3, 2025
