Monday’s Headlines

- How the railroad shaped California agriculture and civil rights (Food & Environment Reporting Network)
- A-line light rail from Azusa to Pomona set to open in summer (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
- Paving is complete on SMART bike and ped paths, but they're not open - which isn't stopping people from using them (Press Democrat)
- USDOT adopts accessibility guidelines for public transit stops (NACTO)
- New congestion toll into Manhattan starts today, and LA Times leads with a photo of waiting cars (from 2023)
- Congestion pricing is a test (New York Times)
- Streetsblog NYC answers all questions about it
- Berkeley offers amnesty for illegal ADUs, to convert them into legal rentals (SF Chronicle)
- Foundation money is changing cities (Governing)
