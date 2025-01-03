Friday’s Headlines

- Outgoing BART Director Rebecca Saltzman discusses the ups and downs of twelve years on the BART board (Berkeleyside)
- CARB says Pedal Ahead founder Ed Clancy is no longer involved in e-bike incentive program (San Diego Union Tribune)
- How can we make progress on transit during the next administration? (San José Spotlight)
- A commuting resolution for 2025: Ride the bus (Bloomberg)
- Muni makes plans for a new bus yard (Mass Transit)
- Monterey County transportation agency outlines its 2024 achievements (King City Rustler)
- High-speed rail projects - like The Portal - face uncertain funding (SF Examiner)
- CA High-speed Rail Program celebrates another class of graduates from its training center (Mass Transit)
- California emission rules force old diesel ferries to retire - but really they just move elsewhere (Richmond Confidential)
- California's transition to zero-emission trucks is happening, despite pushback, "growing pains" (East Bay Times)
- Growing energy demand, rising costs, worsening climate impacts will shape state action in 2025 (ClimateWire)
- US Treasury finalizes hydrogen tax credit rules, with some guardrails to avoid encouraging more emissions. Did they get it right? (Heatmap)
