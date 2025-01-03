Friday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Quiet (??) shift in administrator of e-bike incentive program; Saltzman's 12 years on the BART board; How to make progress on transit during a Trump administration; More

8:38 AM PST on January 3, 2025

  • Outgoing BART Director Rebecca Saltzman discusses the ups and downs of twelve years on the BART board (Berkeleyside)
  • CARB says Pedal Ahead founder Ed Clancy is no longer involved in e-bike incentive program (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • How can we make progress on transit during the next administration? (San José Spotlight)
  • A commuting resolution for 2025: Ride the bus (Bloomberg)
  • Muni makes plans for a new bus yard (Mass Transit)
  • Monterey County transportation agency outlines its 2024 achievements (King City Rustler)
  • High-speed rail projects - like The Portal - face uncertain funding (SF Examiner)
  • CA High-speed Rail Program celebrates another class of graduates from its training center (Mass Transit)
  • California emission rules force old diesel ferries to retire - but really they just move elsewhere (Richmond Confidential)
  • California's transition to zero-emission trucks is happening, despite pushback, "growing pains" (East Bay Times)
  • Growing energy demand, rising costs, worsening climate impacts will shape state action in 2025 (ClimateWire)
  • US Treasury finalizes hydrogen tax credit rules, with some guardrails to avoid encouraging more emissions. Did they get it right? (Heatmap)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

New Bike Champions Among Incoming Class of CA Legislators

Among the new members of the California legislature sworn in at the beginning of December are several who have included bicycle and pedestrian improvements among their stated priorities.

January 3, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesMeasure HLA - Healthy Streets

Bike Lanes Extended on Reseda Boulevard Are First Clear Measure HLA Upgrade

Measure HLA requirements triggered 350 new feet of bike lanes on Reseda Boulevard, making Southern California's longest on-street bikeway even longer

January 3, 2025
Streetsblog USAFriday Video

Friday Video: Even 1950s Disney Knew ‘Car Brain’ Was Real

75 years later, this Disney cartoon about how cars change our way of seeing the world proved shockingly prescient.

January 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Some New Year's Resolutions for biking; Metro has other ideas than a gondola for Dodger Stadium; CA's high-speed rail visionary; More

January 2, 2025
