- Ongoing ICE Raids Impacts in SoCal (SBLA)
- California Shrinking After Trump's Assault (LB Post)
- West Hollywood Starting Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (WeHo Times, Urbanize)
- Inland Sand Bracing SD-LA Rail Route (Union-Trib)
- S.F. Bay Ferry Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Ridership (SFExaminer)
- Largest State Worker's Union Gets Stay of Return to Work (SacBee)
- Caltrain Fares Increase (EastBayTimes)
- Malibu Extends Emergency Declaration for Safety on PCH (Malibu Times)
- State Budget Impacts on SoCal (OC Register)
- Super High Temps Are Bad for Cars (SacBee)
- Tesla's Robotaxi Rollout Going As Well As Expected for a Company Run by a CEO Whose Rockets Keep Exploding. (The Verge)
- Tesla Robocars Ready to Run People Over (SFChron)
Monday’s Headlines
Telsa's Robocars Make Streets Less Safe, ICE messing up California, Heat Is Bad for Cars, Bus Lane Enforcement in Weho and More...
California Transportation Commission Unanimously Approves Funds for All Recommended Highway Projects
Advocates call the CTC a rubber stamp for highway widening. The body didn't do anything to dispel that notion yesterday.
Friday’s Headlines
Mixed bag of news as we head into the weekend.
Metro Responds to Issues Resulting from ICE Raids and Protests
The Metro board received an update on recent Metro service disruptions precipitated by ICE raids. The board approved a Janice Hahn motion intended to minimize service disruption.
Caltrans Continues Outreach on “Vision 980” for Oakland
Is there still some hope for reconnecting West Oakland with downtown by removing the huge barrier of I-980?
SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex
For the first time ever, the city of Pomona will host an Olympic event: cricket! Get the story from Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval and Abhimanyu Rajp, Director of Los Angeles Cricket.
Thursday’s Headlines
Trump and CA head to court on EV regs...