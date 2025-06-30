Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

Telsa's Robocars Make Streets Less Safe, ICE messing up California, Heat Is Bad for Cars, Bus Lane Enforcement in Weho and More...

10:29 AM PDT on June 30, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

California Transportation Commission (CTC)

California Transportation Commission Unanimously Approves Funds for All Recommended Highway Projects

Advocates call the CTC a rubber stamp for highway widening. The body didn't do anything to dispel that notion yesterday.

June 27, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Mixed bag of news as we head into the weekend.

June 27, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Metro Responds to Issues Resulting from ICE Raids and Protests

The Metro board received an update on recent Metro service disruptions precipitated by ICE raids. The board approved a Janice Hahn motion intended to minimize service disruption.

June 26, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeways

Caltrans Continues Outreach on “Vision 980” for Oakland

Is there still some hope for reconnecting West Oakland with downtown by removing the huge barrier of I-980?

June 26, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex

For the first time ever, the city of Pomona will host an Olympic event: cricket! Get the story from Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval and Abhimanyu Rajp, Director of Los Angeles Cricket.

June 26, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Trump and CA head to court on EV regs...

June 26, 2025
See all posts