Today's Headlines

New Year’s Eve Headlines

How sustainable is cycling? What age is "too old to ride a bike"? Free transit on New Years Eve; More

8:35 AM PST on December 31, 2024

  • How sustainable is cycling, really? (Cycling Weekly)
  • What age is "too old to ride a bike"? That's the wrong question (Patriot Ledger)
  • Lots of transit agencies are offering free rides on New Years' Eve (Times of San Diego, Mountain View Voice, KPBS, KTVU)
  • More people died in traffic crashes than by homicide in San Francisco in 2024 (SF Chronicle)
  • Safety advocates say there's progress, but not enough, not fast enough (SF Examiner)
  • CHP still blaming victims and vehicles when a pedestrian dies, even in a hit-and-run (Bakersfield.com)
  • New state law will allow San Diego area cities to ban children from riding e-bikes, but no word on which cities might do so (NBC)
  • Challenges faced by California's high-speed rail program (Yahoo!)
  • Don't forget that if you park near intersections you can be ticketed (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Camarillo plans an undercrossing at its rail station (Moorpark Acorn)
  • USDOT gives grants to projects that help modernize the process of following federal environmental law (NEPA) (Mass Transit)
  • A causeway linking Singapore and Malaysia is a bottleneck - but they are not considering widening it to solve congestion (Channel News Asia)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

