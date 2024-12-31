New Year’s Eve Headlines

- How sustainable is cycling, really? (Cycling Weekly)
- What age is "too old to ride a bike"? That's the wrong question (Patriot Ledger)
- Lots of transit agencies are offering free rides on New Years' Eve (Times of San Diego, Mountain View Voice, KPBS, KTVU)
- More people died in traffic crashes than by homicide in San Francisco in 2024 (SF Chronicle)
- Safety advocates say there's progress, but not enough, not fast enough (SF Examiner)
- CHP still blaming victims and vehicles when a pedestrian dies, even in a hit-and-run (Bakersfield.com)
- New state law will allow San Diego area cities to ban children from riding e-bikes, but no word on which cities might do so (NBC)
- Challenges faced by California's high-speed rail program (Yahoo!)
- Don't forget that if you park near intersections you can be ticketed (Berkeley Scanner)
- Camarillo plans an undercrossing at its rail station (Moorpark Acorn)
- USDOT gives grants to projects that help modernize the process of following federal environmental law (NEPA) (Mass Transit)
- A causeway linking Singapore and Malaysia is a bottleneck - but they are not considering widening it to solve congestion (Channel News Asia)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF