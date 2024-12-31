Skip to Content
2024 Round up

CalBike Looks Back at 2024

Some of the best of the year, and some of the worst - plus a blatant self-promotion, and a last request for support.

11:46 AM PST on December 31, 2024

Photo: CalBike

The California Bicycle Coalition posted an excellent roundup of the best and the worst that happened in California around sustainable transportation.

Some of the worst things include defunding the Active Transportation Program ("worst way to save a fraction of California’s state budget"), the mind-boggling bungling of the state's e-bike incentive program, and the terrible, horrible, no-good very bad decisions about removing local bikeways in Culver City and on the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge.

A personal favorite might be this paragraph, sad commentary though it is: "Most compelling race: Which will be completed first, the Sagrada Familia or pedestrian-friendly crosswalks on Beach Boulevard in Orange County?"

Many good things happened in 2024 as well! These include the passage - finally! - of the Complete Streets bill (complete with a CalBike-composed celebratory song) and the Transportation Accountability Act, and six CalBike-endorsed bike champions among the new class of California legislators.

We are particularly chuffed about one paragraph in particular, that celebrates Streetsblog - us! - particularly for the work we do "fearlessly wading through the weeds to shed light on the arcane minutiae of the California Transportation Commission and other administrative bodies."

It's nice to be recognized for what is truly difficult work. "Arcane minutiae" is no exaggeration. It also feels like an excellent time to point out that Streetsblog relies on reader appreciations in the form of donations to keep us going. Support our work by clicking here to donate today!

Go read CalBike's 2024 Year in Review for yourself .

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

