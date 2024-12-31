CalBike Looks Back at 2024

The California Bicycle Coalition posted an excellent roundup of the best and the worst that happened in California around sustainable transportation.

Some of the worst things include defunding the Active Transportation Program ("worst way to save a fraction of California’s state budget"), the mind-boggling bungling of the state's e-bike incentive program, and the terrible, horrible, no-good very bad decisions about removing local bikeways in Culver City and on the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge.

A personal favorite might be this paragraph, sad commentary though it is: "Most compelling race: Which will be completed first, the Sagrada Familia or pedestrian-friendly crosswalks on Beach Boulevard in Orange County?"

Many good things happened in 2024 as well! These include the passage - finally! - of the Complete Streets bill (complete with a CalBike-composed celebratory song) and the Transportation Accountability Act, and six CalBike-endorsed bike champions among the new class of California legislators.

We are particularly chuffed about one paragraph in particular, that celebrates Streetsblog - us! - particularly for the work we do "fearlessly wading through the weeds to shed light on the arcane minutiae of the California Transportation Commission and other administrative bodies."

It's nice to be recognized for what is truly difficult work. "Arcane minutiae" is no exaggeration. It also feels like an excellent time to point out that Streetsblog relies on reader appreciations in the form of donations to keep us going. Support our work by clicking here to donate today!

Go read CalBike's 2024 Year in Review for yourself .