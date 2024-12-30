Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

SF surpasses pedestrian fatality record; Super73 sued for marketing its products as e-bikes; New state laws coming into effect in 2025; More

8:22 AM PST on December 30, 2024

Image: Hippo PX via Creative Commons

  • Too much driving makes Americans unhappy (The Guardian)
  • More about that twins study that shows how walkable cities are better for all (LAist)
  • San Francisco surpasses its pedestrian fatality record (SF Standard)
  • It's hard to be a pedestrian in a city rife with robotaxies (Washington Post)
  • E-bike maker Super73 sued for selling "switchable" e-bikes that can easily go over legally allowed speeds (Pasadena Star News)
  • Bill that would make it clear "switchable" bikes are illegal to sell takes effect in 2026 (Fox5)
  • Changes coming to Bay Area highways and transit in 2025 (SF Chronicle)
  • Governor Newsom touts new state laws for safer streets (Governor Gavin Newsom)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

