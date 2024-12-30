Monday’s Headlines

- Too much driving makes Americans unhappy (The Guardian)
- More about that twins study that shows how walkable cities are better for all (LAist)
- San Francisco surpasses its pedestrian fatality record (SF Standard)
- It's hard to be a pedestrian in a city rife with robotaxies (Washington Post)
- E-bike maker Super73 sued for selling "switchable" e-bikes that can easily go over legally allowed speeds (Pasadena Star News)
- Bill that would make it clear "switchable" bikes are illegal to sell takes effect in 2026 (Fox5)
- Changes coming to Bay Area highways and transit in 2025 (SF Chronicle)
- Governor Newsom touts new state laws for safer streets (Governor Gavin Newsom)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF