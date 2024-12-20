Friday’s Headlines

- Nonprofit trains formerly incarcerated people to work on bikes, run a business (CalMatters)
- How to take public transit to the Rose Parade (KTLA)
- Residents say new, wider sidewalks on Taylor St in SF's Tenderloin were "overdue" (SF Examiner)
- San Francisco needs well-funded transit (Planetizen)
- Environmental groups sue CARB over low-carbon fuel standards' not taking into account the environmental impacts of biofuels (KQED, Sacramento Bee, Union-Bulletin, AP)
- CA Energy Commission says its oversight, new minimum inventory rules are helping reduce gas prices in CA (CEC)
- CA subsidizes some of the dirtiest oil in the U.S. (Bloomberg)
- Biden, on his way out, sets national climate goals (AP News)
- Quebec plans to ban new gas-burning engines by 2035 (Electrek)
