Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

New, wider sidewalks in SF's Tenderloin; Environmental groups sue CARB over biofuels; Biden sets national climate goals; More

8:53 AM PST on December 20, 2024

Image: Metrolink

  • Nonprofit trains formerly incarcerated people to work on bikes, run a business (CalMatters)
  • How to take public transit to the Rose Parade (KTLA)
  • Residents say new, wider sidewalks on Taylor St in SF's Tenderloin were "overdue" (SF Examiner)
  • San Francisco needs well-funded transit (Planetizen)
  • Environmental groups sue CARB over low-carbon fuel standards' not taking into account the environmental impacts of biofuels (KQED, Sacramento Bee, Union-Bulletin, AP)
  • CA Energy Commission says its oversight, new minimum inventory rules are helping reduce gas prices in CA (CEC)
  • CA subsidizes some of the dirtiest oil in the U.S. (Bloomberg)
  • Biden, on his way out, sets national climate goals (AP News)
  • Quebec plans to ban new gas-burning engines by 2035 (Electrek)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

State E-bike Incentives

E-bike Incentive Launch a “Mess”?

CARB said there were something like 100,000 people trying to grab 1,500 vouchers. No wonder people are frustrated. Does that mean the launch was bungled? Also, did you successfully apply for a voucher? If so, we'd love to hear from you

December 20, 2024
Streetsblog USAFriday Video

Friday Video: Traveling Without the Car

City Nerd focuses on the cities where it's easiest to get into town without a car.

December 20, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Cemeteries Push to Bury Forest Lawn Drive Safety Improvements

Forest Lawn and Mount Sinai reps call scaled-back city street improvements a "bad plan" and "permanent traffic disaster"

December 20, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoBicycle Fatalities

Remembering Another Person Killed by Traffic Engineers and Politicians

December 20, 2024
