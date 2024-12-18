Wednesday’s Headlines

- USEPA approves CA plan to phase out new gas-powered vehicles (CalMatters)
- Federal All Aboard Act would invest in rail across the country (Senator Ed Markey)
- This writer hated bike lanes - until they bought a bike (LA Times)
- New lane markings in Claremont: What do they mean? (Daily Bulletin)
- The most bike-friendly states in the nation (CA is number 4) (Smart Cities Dive)
- Transit's role in addressing homelessness (TransitCenter)
- Study: Potential environmental benefits of shared transportation are huge (Momentum Mag)
- SANDAG has "concepts" of a plan to build a subway (10 News)
- Maybe GM ditched Cruise because people are willing to pay big bucks for software-driving cars? (Forbes)
