Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

EPA approves CA plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles; Federal bill would invest in rail; Bike lane hater buys a bike, converts to bike lane lover - of course; More

8:34 AM PST on December 18, 2024

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • USEPA approves CA plan to phase out new gas-powered vehicles (CalMatters)
  • Federal All Aboard Act would invest in rail across the country (Senator Ed Markey)
  • This writer hated bike lanes - until they bought a bike (LA Times)
  • New lane markings in Claremont: What do they mean? (Daily Bulletin)
  • The most bike-friendly states in the nation (CA is number 4) (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Transit's role in addressing homelessness (TransitCenter)
  • Study: Potential environmental benefits of shared transportation are huge (Momentum Mag)
  • SANDAG has "concepts" of a plan to build a subway (10 News)
  • Maybe GM ditched Cruise because people are willing to pay big bucks for software-driving cars? (Forbes)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

