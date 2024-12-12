Thursday’s Headlines

- The verdict is in: Oakland's first Universal Basic Mobility pilot was "extremely helpful" (Oaklandside)
- "The way we pay for transit is nuts": Everyone benefits (whether they ride or not), so everyone should pay a little bit (Mercury News)
- The U.S. has underfunded transit for years (American City&County)
- LA Metro moves forward with bus, transit connection projects (Urbanize)
- Why traffic never gets better (Greater Greater Washington)
- Discussions about cap-and-trade renewal will begin next year, and the high-speed rail program could be under threat (Politico)
- It's already under threat from all directions, including CA congressmember Kiley, who says federal money should go for "real" infrastructure - highways (KTLA, Sacramento Bee)
- Meanwhile revenue from Washington's cap-and-trade program is surging (Environmental Defense Fund)
- California awarded $135m federal funding to electrify buses, trucks (CalMatters)
- Fresno reaches a settlement on its polluted water, but its water will remain contaminated (Fresnoland)
- Cities need to be smarter about land use so more housing can be built (Planetizen)
