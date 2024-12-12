Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Oakland's Universal Basic Mobility pilot "extremely helpful"; Everyone should pay for transit, because everyone - even nonriders - benefits; U.S. underfunds transit; More

8:28 AM PST on December 12, 2024

Image: BART

  • The verdict is in: Oakland's first Universal Basic Mobility pilot was "extremely helpful" (Oaklandside)
  • "The way we pay for transit is nuts": Everyone benefits (whether they ride or not), so everyone should pay a little bit (Mercury News)
  • The U.S. has underfunded transit for years (American City&County)
  • LA Metro moves forward with bus, transit connection projects (Urbanize)
  • Why traffic never gets better (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Discussions about cap-and-trade renewal will begin next year, and the high-speed rail program could be under threat (Politico)
    • It's already under threat from all directions, including CA congressmember Kiley, who says federal money should go for "real" infrastructure - highways (KTLA, Sacramento Bee)
  • Meanwhile revenue from Washington's cap-and-trade program is surging (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • California awarded $135m federal funding to electrify buses, trucks (CalMatters)
  • Fresno reaches a settlement on its polluted water, but its water will remain contaminated (Fresnoland)
  • Cities need to be smarter about land use so more housing can be built (Planetizen)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

