Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Richmond making progress on street safety; Why is riding a bike such a problem to other people? "Diverging Diamond" interchanges are spreading; More

8:35 AM PST on December 11, 2024

  • Richmond is making progress on street safety (Richmondside)
  • Why is the act of riding a bike becoming a touchpoint for a culture war? (Momentum Mag)
  • CA can protect climate policies AND pocketbooks (LegalPlanet)
  • Inglewood snags an ATP grant (2Urbangirls)
  • How SF's Great Highway transformation fits into the national dialogue about the impact of freeways (SF Examiner)
  • MTC decides to poll regional residents about transit funding (The Bay Link)
  • San Bernardino is getting a Diverging Diamond Interchange - expect more of these, because engineers love them (GoSBCTA)
  • CTC awards funds for rail crossing upgrades in Pomona (Progressive Railroading)
  • Video: CA high-speed rail celebrates a groundbreaking for an overpass in Fresno (YouTube)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

