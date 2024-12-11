Wednesday’s Headlines

- Richmond is making progress on street safety (Richmondside)
- Why is the act of riding a bike becoming a touchpoint for a culture war? (Momentum Mag)
- CA can protect climate policies AND pocketbooks (LegalPlanet)
- Inglewood snags an ATP grant (2Urbangirls)
- How SF's Great Highway transformation fits into the national dialogue about the impact of freeways (SF Examiner)
- MTC decides to poll regional residents about transit funding (The Bay Link)
- San Bernardino is getting a Diverging Diamond Interchange - expect more of these, because engineers love them (GoSBCTA)
- CTC awards funds for rail crossing upgrades in Pomona (Progressive Railroading)
- Video: CA high-speed rail celebrates a groundbreaking for an overpass in Fresno (YouTube)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF