Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Salinas Safe Routes project gets perfect score; San Diego ATP applications lose out on limited funding; Dangerous driving behavior is killing people; More

8:32 AM PST on December 10, 2024

Girl wearing pink rides a bike

Image: Momentum Mag

  • With a "perfect score," Salinas is awarded nearly $10m for a safe school route project (KSBW)
  • 16 San Diego projects applied for Active Transportation Program funding, zero got any (10 News)
  • AAA: Driver behavior - aggressive and distracted driving, speeding - is killing thousands (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Union of Concerned Scientists say that investing in clean and efficient transportation now could save lots of money in the future (Planetizen)
  • MTC votes to study options for sales tax measure to keep Bay Area transit moving (Politico, Palo Alto Daily Post)
  • LA Metro doesn't plan to end Metro Micro shuttle anytime soon despite costs (LAist)
  • SamTrans looking for ways to serve isolated Half Moon Bay area (Coastside News)
  • LA Metro announces service changes (KTLA)
  • SANDAG considering options for transit to airport, hampered by lack of funding (KPBS)
  • Greenhouse gases are global, so why is it okay to sell old diesel trains for use elsewhere? (Mass Transit)
  • Turning San Francisco's Great Highway into a pedestrian promenade is part of a larger climate adaptation plan (SPUR)
  • The stakes - and costs - are high in California's attempts to clean up trucking (CalMatters)
  • How high-speed rail won over the world (but not the U.S.) (The Urban Condition)
  • Santa Monica Airport Conversion project holds major public outreach meeting (Santa Monica Next)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Melanie Curry

