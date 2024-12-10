Tuesday’s Headlines

- With a "perfect score," Salinas is awarded nearly $10m for a safe school route project (KSBW)
- 16 San Diego projects applied for Active Transportation Program funding, zero got any (10 News)
- AAA: Driver behavior - aggressive and distracted driving, speeding - is killing thousands (Smart Cities Dive)
- Union of Concerned Scientists say that investing in clean and efficient transportation now could save lots of money in the future (Planetizen)
- MTC votes to study options for sales tax measure to keep Bay Area transit moving (Politico, Palo Alto Daily Post)
- LA Metro doesn't plan to end Metro Micro shuttle anytime soon despite costs (LAist)
- SamTrans looking for ways to serve isolated Half Moon Bay area (Coastside News)
- LA Metro announces service changes (KTLA)
- SANDAG considering options for transit to airport, hampered by lack of funding (KPBS)
- Greenhouse gases are global, so why is it okay to sell old diesel trains for use elsewhere? (Mass Transit)
- Turning San Francisco's Great Highway into a pedestrian promenade is part of a larger climate adaptation plan (SPUR)
- The stakes - and costs - are high in California's attempts to clean up trucking (CalMatters)
- How high-speed rail won over the world (but not the U.S.) (The Urban Condition)
- Santa Monica Airport Conversion project holds major public outreach meeting (Santa Monica Next)
