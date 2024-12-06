Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

BART, ferries paused during tsunami warning; Controversial SURF! Busway moves forward; Lake Tahoe considers a "flying" ferry; More

8:22 AM PST on December 6, 2024

  • BART, ferry services pause briefly after earthquake, tsunami warning (CBS)
  • Controversial SURF! busway in Monterey moves forward (KAZU)
  • No SMART service next weekend (Dec 14-15) for testing, construction (North Bay Business Journal)
  • Lake Tahoe considers a hydrofoil ferry to get people around congestion (Mass Transit)
  • County Board of Supervisors approves funding for expanded winter shuttles, expanded transit service at Tahoe (Placer County)
  • UC Riverside campus bus ridership has risen sharply (Inside UCR)
  • What Trump's election could mean for California's High-speed Rail Program (Forbes)
  • What's the biking equivalent of 10K steps a day? (Cycling Weekly)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAUrban planning

Walkable This Way: How Fashionista Derek Guy Became One of the Nation’s Best-Known Urbanists

The menswear icon has used his vast social media platform to wade into another culture war by promoting walkable neighborhoods over the alienating lifestyle of suburban sprawl.

December 6, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Media Critique: Vision Zero Was Achieved Years Ago, Just not Here

To continue to report that Vision Zero may or may not be achievable is a form of disinformation. The SF Standard needs to do better

December 6, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Advocates Help Save Oakland Bus Shelters

Oakland's maintenance strategy shouldn't be to destroy the bus shelters to prevent vandalism, say advocates and more enlightened city staffers

December 6, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesPublic Transportation

Metro Approval Sets Stage for Construction of NoHo-Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Line

$135M approved today will take the NoHo-Pasadena BRT project through the next two years. If this preconstruction phase goes as planned, the project will ramp up to full construction by 2027

December 6, 2024
See all posts