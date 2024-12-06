Friday’s Headlines

- BART, ferry services pause briefly after earthquake, tsunami warning (CBS)
- Controversial SURF! busway in Monterey moves forward (KAZU)
- No SMART service next weekend (Dec 14-15) for testing, construction (North Bay Business Journal)
- Lake Tahoe considers a hydrofoil ferry to get people around congestion (Mass Transit)
- County Board of Supervisors approves funding for expanded winter shuttles, expanded transit service at Tahoe (Placer County)
- UC Riverside campus bus ridership has risen sharply (Inside UCR)
- What Trump's election could mean for California's High-speed Rail Program (Forbes)
- What's the biking equivalent of 10K steps a day? (Cycling Weekly)
