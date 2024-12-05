Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

On-demand transit is too expensive, so SacRT offers smaller vehicles; Amtrak sets ridership, revenue records; More

8:50 AM PST on December 5, 2024

Image: SacRT

  • Amtrak sets ridership, revenue records in 2024 (Smart Cities Dive)
  • SacRT's on-demand transit is too expensive, so agency will rebrand, use smaller vehicles (CapRadio)
  • Lompoc and Santa Maria want to hear from residents about unmet transit needs (KSBY)
  • Santa Cruz RTC set to share progress on rail and trail study this week (Mass Transit)
  • BART doesn't expect much help from the new federal administration (SF Chronicle)
  • Indigenous people snubbed at plastic pollution summit (Heated)
  • SF is nowhere near to building enough housing (SF Chronicle)
  • Study: The DMV ain't so bad, anymore (GovTech)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

