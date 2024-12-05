Thursday’s Headlines

- Amtrak sets ridership, revenue records in 2024 (Smart Cities Dive)
- SacRT's on-demand transit is too expensive, so agency will rebrand, use smaller vehicles (CapRadio)
- Lompoc and Santa Maria want to hear from residents about unmet transit needs (KSBY)
- Santa Cruz RTC set to share progress on rail and trail study this week (Mass Transit)
- BART doesn't expect much help from the new federal administration (SF Chronicle)
- Indigenous people snubbed at plastic pollution summit (Heated)
- SF is nowhere near to building enough housing (SF Chronicle)
- Study: The DMV ain't so bad, anymore (GovTech)
