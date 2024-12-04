Wednesday’s Headlines

- Why it's so hard to stop driving (Slate)
- Budge problems delay a bike lane promised after a child's death (Oaklandside)
- LA Metro to increase bus services in San Fernando Valley, Central LA, Gateway cities, and San Gabriel Valley areas (Audacy, Pasadena Now)
- UCLA's planned bus-charging road could be used by multiple transit agencies (GovTech)
- Caltrain's energy bill is lower than anticipated (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- A new bill would restrict the sale of retired diesel trains (E&E News)
- CA doubles down on EVs (KQED)
- Should CA subsidize out-of-state biofuels or in-state EVs? (Kleinman Center for Energy Policy)
- Damn those bright headlights (The Ringer)
- New year will bring toll increases to 7 Bay bridges (The Bay Link)
- What will new tariffs do to the bike industry? (Escape Collective)
- Berkeley might pass zoning changes that could be a model for California (CalMatters)
- Report: Some cities that adopted work-from-home are seeing smaller carbon footprints (Coworking Mag)
