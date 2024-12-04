Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Why it's so hard to stop driving; LA Metro to increase some bus services; Caltrain's electric bill is lower than anticipated; More

8:27 AM PST on December 4, 2024

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

  • Why it's so hard to stop driving (Slate)
  • Budge problems delay a bike lane promised after a child's death (Oaklandside)
  • LA Metro to increase bus services in San Fernando Valley, Central LA, Gateway cities, and San Gabriel Valley areas (Audacy, Pasadena Now)
  • UCLA's planned bus-charging road could be used by multiple transit agencies (GovTech)
  • Caltrain's energy bill is lower than anticipated (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • A new bill would restrict the sale of retired diesel trains (E&E News)
  • CA doubles down on EVs (KQED)
  • Should CA subsidize out-of-state biofuels or in-state EVs? (Kleinman Center for Energy Policy)
  • Damn those bright headlights (The Ringer)
  • New year will bring toll increases to 7 Bay bridges (The Bay Link)
  • What will new tariffs do to the bike industry? (Escape Collective)
  • Berkeley might pass zoning changes that could be a model for California (CalMatters)
  • Report: Some cities that adopted work-from-home are seeing smaller carbon footprints (Coworking Mag)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Fundraising

Support Streetsblog California’s Work

Our team keeps you up-to-date on what the state is up to on sustainable transportation

December 4, 2024
State E-bike Incentives

CARB Says E-bike Incentives Are Coming

On December 18, the California Air Resources Board will finally launch its e-bike incentive program.

December 4, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoCaltrans

Caltrans Breaks Ground on Vallejo ‘Diverging Diamond’ Deathtrap

Are engineers at the state transportation agency intentionally trying to kill cyclists, are they incompetent, or both?

December 4, 2024
Streetsblog USAPlanning

Could ChatGPT Make America More Walkable?

No, generative AI shouldn't plan a whole city — but a new study argues it could help identify gaps in our sidewalk networks, tree canopies, and more.

December 4, 2024
