Tuesday’s Headlines

- It's gonna be a busy (awful) travel holiday (LA Times)
- How food waste fuels climate change (LA Times)
- What is the effect of transit oriented development on air quality? (Next City)
- Planning for actually affordable transportation (Planetizen)
- USDOT awards $6M to LA for pedestrian safety ahead of World Cup, Olympics (Transportation Today)
- What were the lasting effects of the 1991 federal transportation bill ISTEA? (Exasperated Infrastructures)
- What's behind Caltrain's remarkable growth in ridership (SF Gate)
- LA Metro ridership still increasing - not necessarily due to commuters (Mass Transit)
- Sacramento transit readies contactless tap-to-pay rollout (Mass Transit)
- Random bike-y things for holiday entertainment (PinkBike)
- SMART completes San Rafael path connection (Marin Independent Journal)
- Trains, buses, and sidewalks: competing priorities in public transit (Governing)
- CA EV rebates may not include Teslas (Transport Topics)
