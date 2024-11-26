Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Be careful out there; What is actually affordable transportation? Caltrain, LA Metro see ridership growing; A few random bike-y things; More

8:27 AM PST on November 26, 2024

Traditional holiday lights in Los Angeles

Safe and happy holidays to all.

  • It's gonna be a busy (awful) travel holiday (LA Times)
  • How food waste fuels climate change (LA Times)
  • What is the effect of transit oriented development on air quality? (Next City)
  • Planning for actually affordable transportation (Planetizen)
  • USDOT awards $6M to LA for pedestrian safety ahead of World Cup, Olympics (Transportation Today)
  • What were the lasting effects of the 1991 federal transportation bill ISTEA? (Exasperated Infrastructures)
  • What's behind Caltrain's remarkable growth in ridership (SF Gate)
  • LA Metro ridership still increasing - not necessarily due to commuters (Mass Transit)
  • Sacramento transit readies contactless tap-to-pay rollout (Mass Transit)
  • Random bike-y things for holiday entertainment (PinkBike)
  • SMART completes San Rafael path connection (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Trains, buses, and sidewalks: competing priorities in public transit (Governing)
  • CA EV rebates may not include Teslas (Transport Topics)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesPublic Transportation

Briefs from November Metro Committees: Metro Micro, Security, Service Changes, and More

Outsourcing Metro Micro, pausing North County transit projects to build highways, recruiting a Police Chief, service changes, Dodger fans ride, and more

November 26, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoDaylighting

Commentary: Will San Francisco Succeed at Daylighting?

Unfortunately, with the debate about painting curbs or not, the city seems to be setting itself up for failure

November 26, 2024
Streetsblog USABicycling

How America’s ‘Soft Power’ Is Shaping Mobility Around the World — And How Cities Like Tirana Are Resisting it

The biggest infrastructure we had to fight to fix was the 10 centimeters between our ears — the mentality, the status symbol that the car brought. "

November 26, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Local wins and federal challenges for transit; San Diego still looking for transit to airport; Too much solar power? More

November 25, 2024
See all posts