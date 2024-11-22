Friday’s Headlines

- LA is a walking town (LA Times)
- SF unveils new citywide bike plan, with no deadlines or guarantees (SF Chronicle)
- MTC finds $300 million in emergency funding for Bay Area transit agencies (Mass Transit)
- Caltrans receives $19M for passenger and freight rail improvements in the Central Valley (Caltrans)
- Santa Clara VTA to launch speed and reliability improvement program (Mass Transit)
- SF Muni launches grant-funded on-demand shuttle service in Bayview Hunters Point (KQED)
- Don't park at the corner: that's how to avoid a parking ticket under new "daylighting" law (SF Chronicle)
- After its vote on low carbon fuel standards, all eyes are on CARB's upcoming cap-and-trade updates (Politico)
- Suisun city approves giant warehouse project (Daily Republic)
- California state budget is "roughly balanced"… for now (CalMatters)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF