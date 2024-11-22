Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

SF unveils weak bike plan; MTC finds emergency money for Bay Area transit agencies; CARB readies to work on cap-and-trade update; More

8:14 AM PST on November 22, 2024

ten or so bike riders waiting for a green light on Market st in SF
  • LA is a walking town (LA Times)
  • SF unveils new citywide bike plan, with no deadlines or guarantees (SF Chronicle)
  • MTC finds $300 million in emergency funding for Bay Area transit agencies (Mass Transit)
  • Caltrans receives $19M for passenger and freight rail improvements in the Central Valley (Caltrans)
  • Santa Clara VTA to launch speed and reliability improvement program (Mass Transit)
  • SF Muni launches grant-funded on-demand shuttle service in Bayview Hunters Point (KQED)
  • Don't park at the corner: that's how to avoid a parking ticket under new "daylighting" law (SF Chronicle)
  • After its vote on low carbon fuel standards, all eyes are on CARB's upcoming cap-and-trade updates (Politico)
  • Suisun city approves giant warehouse project (Daily Republic)
  • California state budget is "roughly balanced"… for now (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Safety

Applications for Two Complete Streets Safety Assessment Programs Now Open

UC Berkeley's SafeTREC programs train groups to assess bicycle and pedestrian safety in their communities and identify safety improvements. Agencies and community groups are encouraged to apply.

November 22, 2024
Transportation4America

California’s Federal Dollars Will Increase Emissions

In almost every state, federal funding on highway expansions far outstrips spending on transit, active transportation, electrification, and all other programs that aim to reduce emissions. California is no exception.

November 22, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesPublic Transportation

Metro Ridership Keeps Growing, with a Million Daily Riders in October

Metro ridership has grown steadily for the past two years, with October, a second straight month of million-plus daily boardings, setting a pandemic-era record

November 22, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Guest Commentary: Muni Funding Working Group Reflections

Thoughts on efforts to make the SFMTA more efficient

November 22, 2024
