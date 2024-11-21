Thursday’s Headlines

- Caltrain ridership soars after electrification of the system (Mass Transit)
- Youth launch California High School Transit Alliance to address transit issues (Mass Transit)
- What the city of San Diego and Circulate SD did with state safety grants (CirculateSD)
- A recap of Monterey County's Surf! Bus Rapid Transit project (Monterey County Now)
- Failure of San Diego's Measure G reflects an urban-suburban divide over public transit funding (KPBS)
- More on UCLA's plan for a roadway that wirelessly charges busses on the move (KTLA, NBC)
- Strategies to reduce the number of solo drivers (GovTech)
- SF Muni fares set to go up in January (KRON4)
- Lessons from a road diet in Portland: slower speeds, fewer crashes (BikePortland)
- Boulder hit with angry, profane traffic signs (which were promptly removed) (Denver Post)
