Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

After electrification, Caltrain ridership soars; California High School Transit alliance forms; The story of Monterey County's Surf! BRT; More

8:29 AM PST on November 21, 2024

  • Caltrain ridership soars after electrification of the system (Mass Transit)
  • Youth launch California High School Transit Alliance to address transit issues (Mass Transit)
  • What the city of San Diego and Circulate SD did with state safety grants (CirculateSD)
  • A recap of Monterey County's Surf! Bus Rapid Transit project (Monterey County Now)
  • Failure of San Diego's Measure G reflects an urban-suburban divide over public transit funding (KPBS)
  • More on UCLA's plan for a roadway that wirelessly charges busses on the move (KTLA, NBC)
  • Strategies to reduce the number of solo drivers (GovTech)
  • SF Muni fares set to go up in January (KRON4)
  • Lessons from a road diet in Portland: slower speeds, fewer crashes (BikePortland)
  • Boulder hit with angry, profane traffic signs (which were promptly removed) (Denver Post)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

