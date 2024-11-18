Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Remembering traffic victims; SF Muni in dire need of funding, and cracking down on far evasion; What happens to old diesel engines? More

8:41 AM PST on November 18, 2024

Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

  • San Francisco remembers traffic victims (ABC)
  • Company is "envisioning" luxe overnight trains between LA and SF Bay Area (NewsBreak)
  • SF Muni is in dire need of funding (KQED)
  • SF Muni cracks down on fare evasion (SF Chronicle)
  • Some demand Newsom deploy CHP on BART. But why? (KQED)
  • San Mateo Transportation Authority discusses projects to reduce congestion on 101 (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • SacRT set to begin construction on light rail station (ABC10)
  • What happens to old diesel train engines? Caltrain is sending its to Peru (Times Herald)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

