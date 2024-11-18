Monday’s Headlines

- San Francisco remembers traffic victims (ABC)
- Company is "envisioning" luxe overnight trains between LA and SF Bay Area (NewsBreak)
- SF Muni is in dire need of funding (KQED)
- SF Muni cracks down on fare evasion (SF Chronicle)
- Some demand Newsom deploy CHP on BART. But why? (KQED)
- San Mateo Transportation Authority discusses projects to reduce congestion on 101 (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- SacRT set to begin construction on light rail station (ABC10)
- What happens to old diesel train engines? Caltrain is sending its to Peru (Times Herald)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF