- CA Bill Removes One Of Many Stadium Gondola Hurdles (LAT)
- SFMTA Sees Ridership Recovery (RailwayAge)
- New Bachman Place in SD Features Side-Walk Level Bike Lane (Union-Trib)
- WeHo Approves Reduced Speed Limits (Beverly Press)
- Torched Is Not Excited About Uber As Olympics Sponsor
- Route 50 Closing in Sacramento for a Couple of Days (SacBee)
- What Happens to E-Bike Batteries At the End of Their Life Cycle? (Citti Magazine)
Streetsblog California
Friday’s Headlines
Happy weekend.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Give Input on Metro Sepulveda Rail Plan to connect Valley and Westside
Metro is still deciding between some low-performing monorail alternatives and some high-performing heavy rail alternatives. What do you want to see?
Talking Headways Podcast: Localities Subsidize the State DOT
Adie Tomer of Brookings on how to improve regional coordination around infrastructure.
Call to Action: Car Brains Try to Remove San Mateo Committee Member for Opposing Widenings
Mike Swire fought highway widening, so asphalt-addicted bullies want him kicked off the San Mateo Transportation Authority Community Advisory Committee.
Thursday’s Headlines
Calmatters continues their great reporting on the state's lack of teeth when it comes to dealing with deadly drivers.
Five of the Ugliest Transportation Policies In the ‘Big, Beautiful’ Bill
Here's a rundown of some of the transportation provisions in the Republicans' reconciliation package, and what they might mean for your community.
Whittier Councilmember Fernando Dutra Is New Metro Board Chair
Board Chair Dutra: "[Metro is] not just a train and a bus company. We also manage projects on the freeways... Our projects along the 5, the 605, 91, and 105 Freeway are very very important... I'll be focusing on making sure we keep our freeways moving freely."