Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Happy weekend.

10:40 AM PDT on July 11, 2025

  • CA Bill Removes One Of Many Stadium Gondola Hurdles (LAT)
  • SFMTA Sees Ridership Recovery (RailwayAge)
  • New Bachman Place in SD Features Side-Walk Level Bike Lane (Union-Trib)
  • WeHo Approves Reduced Speed Limits (Beverly Press)
  • Torched Is Not Excited About Uber As Olympics Sponsor
  • Route 50 Closing in Sacramento for a Couple of Days (SacBee)
  • What Happens to E-Bike Batteries At the End of Their Life Cycle? (Citti Magazine)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Give Input on Metro Sepulveda Rail Plan to connect Valley and Westside

Metro is still deciding between some low-performing monorail alternatives and some high-performing heavy rail alternatives. What do you want to see?

July 10, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Localities Subsidize the State DOT

Adie Tomer of Brookings on how to improve regional coordination around infrastructure.

July 10, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeways

Call to Action: Car Brains Try to Remove San Mateo Committee Member for Opposing Widenings

Mike Swire fought highway widening, so asphalt-addicted bullies want him kicked off the San Mateo Transportation Authority Community Advisory Committee.

July 10, 2025
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

Calmatters continues their great reporting on the state's lack of teeth when it comes to dealing with deadly drivers.

July 10, 2025
Streetsblog USAtrump

Five of the Ugliest Transportation Policies In the ‘Big, Beautiful’ Bill

Here's a rundown of some of the transportation provisions in the Republicans' reconciliation package, and what they might mean for your community.

July 9, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeways

Whittier Councilmember Fernando Dutra Is New Metro Board Chair

Board Chair Dutra: "[Metro is] not just a train and a bus company. We also manage projects on the freeways... Our projects along the 5, the 605, 91, and 105 Freeway are very very important... I'll be focusing on making sure we keep our freeways moving freely."

July 9, 2025
See all posts