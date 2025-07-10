Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

Calmatters continues their great reporting on the state's lack of teeth when it comes to dealing with deadly drivers.

10:27 AM PDT on July 10, 2025

Streetsblog USAtrump

Five of the Ugliest Transportation Policies In the ‘Big, Beautiful’ Bill

Here's a rundown of some of the transportation provisions in the Republicans' reconciliation package, and what they might mean for your community.

July 9, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeways

Whittier Councilmember Fernando Dutra Is New Metro Board Chair

Board Chair Dutra: "[Metro is] not just a train and a bus company. We also manage projects on the freeways... Our projects along the 5, the 605, 91, and 105 Freeway are very very important... I'll be focusing on making sure we keep our freeways moving freely."

July 9, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoMarin

Dangerous Intersection on Freitas Parkway Claims Life of Beloved Mountain Bike Coach

The deadly crash was preventable and should have been anticipated due to a history of similar collisions at the same location.

July 9, 2025
Streetsblog California

Wednesday’s Headlines

I'm still traveling, so we won't have a new unique story until Friday.

July 9, 2025
Streetsblog USADonald Trump

Removing ‘Rainbow Crosswalks’ Won’t Make America’s Arterials Safer

Secretary Duffy wants to tackle dangerous arterials. So why is he coming after rainbow crosswalks most often seen on narrow city roads?

July 8, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoFerries

Estuary Water Shuttle Adds Tuesday Service

Cyclists and pedestrians asked if they could get some more Woodstock. Today/Tuesday they got it with the start of six-day-a-week service!

July 8, 2025
