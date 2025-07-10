- Killer Drivers Get their Licences Right Back in CAL (CalMatters)
- Citing Streetsblog, SF Supe Wants to Extend Central Subway (SFExaminer)
- Apparently Having Masked People Abducting People Off the Street Reduces Trust in Peace Officers (OC Register)
- Daylighting Becomes Law in Sacramento (SacBee)
- Sacramento Building New Bike-Ped Bridge (Fox 40)
- Fernando Dutra Becomes LA Metro Board Chair (LAist, Daily News, NBC4)
- Chula Vista Becomes Latest City to Crackdown on E-Bikes (Fox 5)
- Letters: Sunset Dunes is Great, Traffic is Fine (SFChron)
- Transit Ridership UP In France Compared to Pre-Pandemic (Urban Institute)
Streetsblog California
Thursday’s Headlines
Calmatters continues their great reporting on the state's lack of teeth when it comes to dealing with deadly drivers.
Five of the Ugliest Transportation Policies In the ‘Big, Beautiful’ Bill
Here's a rundown of some of the transportation provisions in the Republicans' reconciliation package, and what they might mean for your community.
Whittier Councilmember Fernando Dutra Is New Metro Board Chair
Board Chair Dutra: "[Metro is] not just a train and a bus company. We also manage projects on the freeways... Our projects along the 5, the 605, 91, and 105 Freeway are very very important... I'll be focusing on making sure we keep our freeways moving freely."
Dangerous Intersection on Freitas Parkway Claims Life of Beloved Mountain Bike Coach
The deadly crash was preventable and should have been anticipated due to a history of similar collisions at the same location.
Wednesday’s Headlines
I'm still traveling, so we won't have a new unique story until Friday.
Removing ‘Rainbow Crosswalks’ Won’t Make America’s Arterials Safer
Secretary Duffy wants to tackle dangerous arterials. So why is he coming after rainbow crosswalks most often seen on narrow city roads?
Estuary Water Shuttle Adds Tuesday Service
Cyclists and pedestrians asked if they could get some more Woodstock. Today/Tuesday they got it with the start of six-day-a-week service!