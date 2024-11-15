Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

SD's Measure G is dead; Where US voters support better biking; Is LA ready for self-driving cars? More

8:13 AM PST on November 15, 2024

Photo by J. Stephen Conn via Flickr

  • San Diego transit-supportive transportation tax Measure G rejected (Patch)
  • Report on San Diego's failure to move the needle towards Vision Zero (KPBS)
  • Where U.S. voters supported better biking (People for Bikes)
  • Is Los Angeles ready for self-driving cars? (Spectrum)
  • Washington's vote to uphold climate bill is a hopeful sign for everyone (Fast Company)
  • American views on linking climate to trade policies (Brookings)
  • CA has over $78 billion worth of construction projects going on (Business Wire)
  • When is a bear not a bear? When it's a person trying to defraud an insurance company (AP)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

World Day of Remembrance

Sunday Is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

This weekend, people across the globe will observe World Day of Remembrance with vigils, silent bike rides, stories, and speeches urging leaders to do better on road safety.

November 15, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoElections

Mixed News for Local Measures

November 15, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Biden Administration’s Transportation Policy Legacy

Former U.S. DOT Director of Public Affairs Dani Simons, now of Alstom, on how Biden Administration policies evolved from ideas to bills such as the IIJA and Inflation reduction act.

November 15, 2024
Streetsblog USACar crashes

Friday Video: What Will It Take For Regulators to Finally Take Action on Underride Crashes?

November 15, 2024
See all posts