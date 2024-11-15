Friday’s Headlines

- San Diego transit-supportive transportation tax Measure G rejected (Patch)
- Report on San Diego's failure to move the needle towards Vision Zero (KPBS)
- Where U.S. voters supported better biking (People for Bikes)
- Is Los Angeles ready for self-driving cars? (Spectrum)
- Washington's vote to uphold climate bill is a hopeful sign for everyone (Fast Company)
- American views on linking climate to trade policies (Brookings)
- CA has over $78 billion worth of construction projects going on (Business Wire)
- When is a bear not a bear? When it's a person trying to defraud an insurance company (AP)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF