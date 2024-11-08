Friday’s Headlines

- New research: climate change is causing CA's droughts (LA Times)
- Yes: walk in L.A. (LA Times)
- Silicon Vally bus ridership has recovered (San Jose Spotlight)
- King City secures $25 million for a new multimodal transit center (King City Rustler)
- Upcoming public meetings to update the public on San Fernando Valley light rail project (Mass Transit, Golden Gate Media)
- LCFS debate still focusing on gas prices (Fresno Bee)
- CA prepares to battle Trump over environment (CalMatters, Transport Topics)
- CPUC will require more data on crashes involving autonomous vehicles (Reuters)
- Bikes have been a critical tool to reach devastated villages after the floods in Spain (Cycling Weekly)
- Votes on California propositions, mapped (SF Chronicle)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF