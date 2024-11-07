Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Get ready for an uphill battle on climate, environment, rail... basically everything in CA; Nationwide transit ballot measures did well but not so much in CA; More

8:17 AM PST on November 7, 2024

Photo: CV Makhijani

  • CA faces an uphill battle on climate, environment with Trump win (LA Times)
  • Nationwide, transit ballot measures are doing well (Mass Transit)
    • But San Diego's Measure G to support transit is trailing (Axios, KPBS)
    • And SF's proposed tax on Uber, Lyft to fund transit has majority support but needs 2/3 (SF Examiner)
  • Placer County "traffic relief" tax measure for highways is falling short (Sacramento Bee)
  • Transit agencies nationwide turn to camera enforcement to keep bus lanes clear (GovTech)
  • SMART awarded $18 million to extend northward (RT&S)
  • Santa Monica gets $53 million to electrify buses, fund more service (Santa Monica Mirror)
  • How to fight e-bike backlash (CalBike)
  • San Francisco opens a new park on an old polluted waterfront site (Bay Nature)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Eyes on the Street: 57/60 Freeway Confluence Construction in Progress

New off-ramps have begun to sprout out of the dirt, and widening surface streets are going through the growing pains of construction closures

November 7, 2024
Streetsblog USAElections

Sustainable Transportation Advocates React to the Trump Victory

Some sustainable transportation advocates took to social media following the election to share their fears — and hopes — for life under the next administration.

November 7, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Opinion: ‘Amtrak Joe’ Has A Big Opportunity to Cement His Legacy Now

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was a historic investment, but new research shows it favored highways and is raising greenhouse gas emissions. That could change during the lame duck session.

November 7, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Local Results Contrast Chilling National Election

It's hard trying to find a proverbial silver lining in Tuesday's dark clouds, but here's what we've go

November 7, 2024
