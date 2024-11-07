Thursday’s Headlines

- CA faces an uphill battle on climate, environment with Trump win (LA Times)
- Passenger rail will likely face a tough road as well (Trains)
- As will clean transportation in general (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Well, everything in California (CalMatters)
- Nationwide, transit ballot measures are doing well (Mass Transit)
- But San Diego's Measure G to support transit is trailing (Axios, KPBS)
- And SF's proposed tax on Uber, Lyft to fund transit has majority support but needs 2/3 (SF Examiner)
- Placer County "traffic relief" tax measure for highways is falling short (Sacramento Bee)
- Transit agencies nationwide turn to camera enforcement to keep bus lanes clear (GovTech)
- SMART awarded $18 million to extend northward (RT&S)
- Santa Monica gets $53 million to electrify buses, fund more service (Santa Monica Mirror)
- How to fight e-bike backlash (CalBike)
- San Francisco opens a new park on an old polluted waterfront site (Bay Nature)
