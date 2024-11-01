Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

LA Metro to begin warning drivers who block bus lanes; Bay Area Clipper Card survey shows high customer satisfaction; More

8:57 AM PDT on November 1, 2024

Image courtesy of the Gold Line Foothill Extension Construction Authority

  • LA Metro to start warning drivers who block bus lanes (NBC)
  • Bay Area Clipper Card survey: Very high customer satisfaction (Mass Transit, Bay Link)
  • Placer County supes approve plan to adjust transit service in response to analysis (Placer)
  • LA Metro awards full funding to extend Gold Line to Montclair (Daily Bulletin, Daily News)
  • US high-speed rail is happening (SmartCitiesDive)
  • In Poland, police are spraying pedestrians with a hi-visibilty substance (TVP)
  • Ikea designs a "trauma-informed" tiny house (Fast Company)
  • Valero hit with penalty after years of "egregious" pollution leaks (SF Chronicle)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

