Friday’s Headlines

- LA Metro to start warning drivers who block bus lanes (NBC)
- Bay Area Clipper Card survey: Very high customer satisfaction (Mass Transit, Bay Link)
- Placer County supes approve plan to adjust transit service in response to analysis (Placer)
- LA Metro awards full funding to extend Gold Line to Montclair (Daily Bulletin, Daily News)
- US high-speed rail is happening (SmartCitiesDive)
- In Poland, police are spraying pedestrians with a hi-visibilty substance (TVP)
- Ikea designs a "trauma-informed" tiny house (Fast Company)
- Valero hit with penalty after years of "egregious" pollution leaks (SF Chronicle)
