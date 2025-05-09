- Lawmakers Not Excited About Needed Transit Tax Proposal (Examiner)
- Sacramento May Raise Parking Rates (SacBee)
- Seal Beach Raises Parking at Beach Lots (OC Register)
- All BART Trains Shutdown Due to Computer Glitch (SFStandard, Examiner)
- Caltrans Dedicates Monument To Workers Killed By Drivers (Daily News, Spectrum1, Caltrans D7 YouTube)
- San Diego Considers Slashing Road Repair Budget (Union-Trib)
- Gas Prices Soar After CA Refinery Closes (SF Gate)
- Amtrak Cutting 450 jobs in an Effort to Save $100 Million (Reuters)
- Encinitas Plans Open Streets Event for 5/18 (Coast News)
- Workers Quitting Rather Than Returning for State Work (SacBee)
- No Surprise, Trump's "Skinny Budget" Bad for Transportation (Transportation for America)
- Stop Planting Palm Trees! (Fresno Bee)
- Tesla Workers Think Anti-Elon Tesla Stickers Are Lame (SFStandard)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
First OC Streetcar Arrives
The $649 million 4.1-mile OC Streetcar light rail line is 92 percent complete, and now anticipated to open in spring 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
California and Trump continue to spar and more news from up and down the state.
Talking Headways Podcast: ‘Normal’ is Not Correct, Someone Died Here
After a crash, the debris is quickly cleaned up and everyone moves on (usually too quickly). But these two experts are asking us to all slow down.
Metro Names Bill Scott as Chief of Police
Chief Scott and Metro leadership emphasized that keeping Metro transit safe would require a multi-faceted approach that included the deployment of officers as well as collaboration with the community, ambassadors, and service providers. "Sometimes enforcement is the answer," Scott said. "Sometimes it's not."