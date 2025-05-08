Thursday’s Headlines

- CA Sues Trump Over Funds Withheld for EV Chargers (Merc-News, LAT, NBC4)
- Trump Bluster about Pulling Money CAHSR (KCAL, NYT, Fresno Bee)
- Caltrans Putting More 710 Freeway Homes Up For Sale (LAist)
- Road Widening Makes Adjacent Streets More Dangerous (SacBee)
- OC Streetcars Start Arriving (OC Register)
- San Diego Approves Narrow Camping Ban Ties to Fires (Union-Trib)
- $8 Gas? (SF Gate, KABC)
- Rising Cost of Car Ownership Causing Americans to See It as Luxury, Not Necessity (Newsweek)
- LA Metro Offers 30 Day Bike Share Passes for $1 (Secret LA)
California and Trump continue to spar and more news from up and down the state.
First OC Streetcar Arrives
The $649 million 4.1-mile OC Streetcar light rail line is 92 percent complete, and now anticipated to open in spring 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: ‘Normal’ is Not Correct, Someone Died Here
After a crash, the debris is quickly cleaned up and everyone moves on (usually too quickly). But these two experts are asking us to all slow down.
Metro Names Bill Scott as Chief of Police
Chief Scott and Metro leadership emphasized that keeping Metro transit safe would require a multi-faceted approach that included the deployment of officers as well as collaboration with the community, ambassadors, and service providers. "Sometimes enforcement is the answer," Scott said. "Sometimes it's not."
State Supreme Court Reinforces Rules that Cities Must Maintain Safe Roads
When Ty Whitehead was injured in a crash caused by a pothole in Oakland, it sparked an eight-year legal battle that is still being waged.