Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

California and Trump continue to spar and more news from up and down the state.

10:35 AM PDT on May 8, 2025

  • CA Sues Trump Over Funds Withheld for EV Chargers (Merc-News, LATNBC4)
  • Trump Bluster about Pulling Money CAHSR (KCALNYT, Fresno Bee)
  • Caltrans Putting More 710 Freeway Homes Up For Sale (LAist)
  • Road Widening Makes Adjacent Streets More Dangerous (SacBee)
  • OC Streetcars Start Arriving (OC Register)
  • San Diego Approves Narrow Camping Ban Ties to Fires (Union-Trib)
  • $8 Gas? (SF Gate, KABC)
  • Rising Cost of Car Ownership Causing Americans to See It as Luxury, Not Necessity (Newsweek)
  • LA Metro Offers 30 Day Bike Share Passes for $1 (Secret LA)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

