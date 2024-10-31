Thursday’s Headlines

- Jaywalking is no longer a thing in New York (NY Times)
- Is Denver's e-bike incentive program paying off? (Bloomberg)
- What's good, what's missing from CARB's planned changes to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (Clean Air Task Force)
- Southern California expands EV truck charging (ACT News)
- San Diego's North Count Transit District breaks ground on hydrogen fueling facility (Mass Transit)
- Livermore, Dublin celebrate new federal transit funding (Independent News)
- How Humboldt Transit Authority will use new funding to improve transit service (KRCR)
- Caltrans plans to close San Pedro's Vincent Thomas Bridge for 16 months (Daily Breeze)
- Lessons learned from the Week Without Driving (Greater Greater Washington)
- States prepare rules for self-driving cars (Stateline)
- California enters agreement with major airlines to increase sustainable aviation fuels (ABC)
