Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

EV truck charging expands; San Diego building a hydrogen fueling facility; Celebrating transit funding; Jaywalking no longer a thing in New York, More

7:52 AM PDT on October 31, 2024

Have a happy – and safe – Halloween. Image from NHTSA’s distracted driving campaign

  • Jaywalking is no longer a thing in New York (NY Times)
  • Is Denver's e-bike incentive program paying off? (Bloomberg)
  • What's good, what's missing from CARB's planned changes to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (Clean Air Task Force)
  • Southern California expands EV truck charging (ACT News)
  • San Diego's North Count Transit District breaks ground on hydrogen fueling facility (Mass Transit)
  • Livermore, Dublin celebrate new federal transit funding (Independent News)
  • How Humboldt Transit Authority will use new funding to improve transit service (KRCR)
  • Caltrans plans to close San Pedro's Vincent Thomas Bridge for 16 months (Daily Breeze)
  • Lessons learned from the Week Without Driving (Greater Greater Washington)
  • States prepare rules for self-driving cars (Stateline)
  • California enters agreement with major airlines to increase sustainable aviation fuels (ABC)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAtraffic violence

A Sustainable Transportation Advocate’s Defense of Trunk-or-Treat

Urbansists' favorite Halloween tradition is bemoaning the rise of "trunk-or-treat" events. But what if the car-centric holiday tradition could be used to combat car dependency?

October 31, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro/Caltrans 105 Freeway ExpressLanes Project Would Expand Freeway, Add Pollution to Already Burdened Communities

Metro and Caltrans are planning to expand the current ten-lane 105 Freeway to twelve lanes, plus adding new auxiliary lanes, widening ramps, and widening streets.

October 31, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoPolice

Commentary: Police Need to Stop Exonerating Drivers in Fatal Crashes

The hypocrisy from the San Francisco Police during these last two fatal crashes is astounding

October 30, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesHousing

Streetsblog L.A. Endorsement: Yes on Measure A

Help address L.A.'s homelessness crisis by voting yes on Measure A - the half-cent sales tax that will fund affordable housing, services for mental health, addiction and domestic violence, and homelessness prevention

October 30, 2024
See all posts