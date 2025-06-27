Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Mixed bag of news as we head into the weekend.

11:32 AM PDT on June 27, 2025

  • New HSR Construction Milestone (Newsweek)
  • More On Metro Response to Protests/Raids (LAist)
  • Whistleblower Claim Against SANDAG Faulty Tolls Moves Forward (Union-Trib)
  • Modest Gas Tax Inflation Rise Takes Effect July 1 (LAist)
  • Advocates Push for S.F. to Recommit to Vision Zero (KPIX)
  • Santa Cruz Bicyclists Don't Feel Safe (Lookout)
  • 28% of People Killed in Car Crashes in Sac. Were Homeless (SacBee)
  • Fresno Home to State's Most Expensive Uber Rides (FresnoBee)
  • Golden Gate Bridge District, BART, Pulling Back from DEI Statements (KQED)
  • Judge Orders Admin to Unfreeze Funding for EV Chargers in 14 States (Newsweek)
  • National Road Fixes Backlog Grew from $80 Billion to $140 Billion Between 2008 and 2022 (Pew Research Center)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

California Transportation Commission (CTC)

California Transportation Commission Unanimously Approves Funds for All Recommended Highway Projects

Advocates call the CTC a rubber stamp for highway widening. The body didn't do anything to dispel that notion yesterday.

June 27, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Metro Responds to Issues Resulting from ICE Raids and Protests

The Metro board received an update on recent Metro service disruptions precipitated by ICE raids. The board approved a Janice Hahn motion intended to minimize service disruption.

June 26, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeways

Caltrans Continues Outreach on “Vision 980” for Oakland

Is there still some hope for reconnecting West Oakland with downtown by removing the huge barrier of I-980?

June 26, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex

For the first time ever, the city of Pomona will host an Olympic event: cricket! Get the story from Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval and Abhimanyu Rajp, Director of Los Angeles Cricket.

June 26, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Trump and CA head to court on EV regs...

June 26, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Why We Need ‘Universal Basic Mobility’

In a very special podcast, we’re joined by the great Madeline Brozen of UCLA to talk about how guaranteed transit lowers people's stress.

June 26, 2025
See all posts