- New HSR Construction Milestone (Newsweek)
- More On Metro Response to Protests/Raids (LAist)
- Whistleblower Claim Against SANDAG Faulty Tolls Moves Forward (Union-Trib)
- Modest Gas Tax Inflation Rise Takes Effect July 1 (LAist)
- Advocates Push for S.F. to Recommit to Vision Zero (KPIX)
- Santa Cruz Bicyclists Don't Feel Safe (Lookout)
- 28% of People Killed in Car Crashes in Sac. Were Homeless (SacBee)
- Fresno Home to State's Most Expensive Uber Rides (FresnoBee)
- Golden Gate Bridge District, BART, Pulling Back from DEI Statements (KQED)
- Judge Orders Admin to Unfreeze Funding for EV Chargers in 14 States (Newsweek)
- National Road Fixes Backlog Grew from $80 Billion to $140 Billion Between 2008 and 2022 (Pew Research Center)
Friday’s Headlines
Mixed bag of news as we head into the weekend.
California Transportation Commission Unanimously Approves Funds for All Recommended Highway Projects
Advocates call the CTC a rubber stamp for highway widening. The body didn't do anything to dispel that notion yesterday.
Metro Responds to Issues Resulting from ICE Raids and Protests
The Metro board received an update on recent Metro service disruptions precipitated by ICE raids. The board approved a Janice Hahn motion intended to minimize service disruption.
Caltrans Continues Outreach on “Vision 980” for Oakland
Is there still some hope for reconnecting West Oakland with downtown by removing the huge barrier of I-980?
SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex
For the first time ever, the city of Pomona will host an Olympic event: cricket! Get the story from Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval and Abhimanyu Rajp, Director of Los Angeles Cricket.
Thursday’s Headlines
Trump and CA head to court on EV regs...
Talking Headways Podcast: Why We Need ‘Universal Basic Mobility’
In a very special podcast, we’re joined by the great Madeline Brozen of UCLA to talk about how guaranteed transit lowers people's stress.