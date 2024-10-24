Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:36 AM PDT on October 24, 2024

Image: CalBike

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Election 2024

CA Election: Local Transportation Tax Measures

A look at local transportation tax measures, including a couple of dueling parcel tax measures in Berkeley

October 24, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Urgency and Vision Zero

Vision Zero Network founder Leah Shahum on why it’s so hard to make change, the implicit biases around designing for cars and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, coming up on Nov. 17.

October 24, 2024
Streetsblog USAResearch

Why America Has So Much Road Safety Research, But So Little Actual Safety

Why does all this research not translating into solid guidance that actually saves lives?

October 24, 2024
Streetsblog San Franciscotraffic violence

Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian in Cole Valley

"I must have seen 100 accidents at this intersection," says the owner of a small grocery on the corner

October 24, 2024
Streetsblog USAVision Zero Cities

Bringing Planning to the People: Social Media as a Tool

Urban planning is now a trend on social media. But can it help us build better cities?

October 24, 2024
