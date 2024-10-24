Thursday’s Headlines

- Cycling and older adults: Insight from a Mineta Transportation survey (CalBike)
- Locals celebrate state transit funding:
- Bakersfield: GET gets $117 million (Bakersfield Now, ABC 23)
- SacRT to receive $29M (Folsom Times)
- Oil companies want to make the LCFS (Low Carbon Fuel Standard) a household word (Politico)
- More on LCFS plan (Sacramento Bee)
- Climate change cannot be depoliticized (Earth.org)
- Tahoe opens an affordable housing development, gets more than ten times as many applications as units (SF Chronicle)
- Ontario okays replacing church with townhomes (Daily Bulletin)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF