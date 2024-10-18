Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Money for clean transportation projects and highways; Petaluma offers free on-demand rideshare; Waymo tries to nudge riders to take transit; More

8:21 AM PDT on October 18, 2024

Photo by Roger Rudick

  • Caltrans awards $206m for clean local transportation projects (Bay Area Metro)
  • $200m in federal grants for CA highway improvements (Senator Alex Padilla)
  • Petaluma tests free on-demand shuttles (Petaluma 360)
  • On San Francisco ballot: an initiative to make Uber, Lyft support public transit (Politico)
  • Waymo is testing out a credit for riders who use its vehicles to reach public transit (Clean Technica, Waymo)
  • Uber and Lyft can be critical for reaching medical care (California Health Line)
  • Berkeleyside came up with a perfect combination: a Public Transit Beer Trail
  • Microplastics are everywhere (Heated)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

Eyes on the Street: New San Pedro Front Street Walk/Bike Path

The half mile long landscaped multi-use path extends from Regan Street (essentially under the Vincent Thomas Bridge) to just west of Pacific Avenue

October 18, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoElections and Politics

Transit and Safe Streets Advocates Provide Election Guidance

Trying to figure out who and what to support? Transit groups on both sides of the Bay tell you their picks&lt;

October 18, 2024
Streetsblog USAStreet Safety

From Challenge to Opportunity: Transforming Salt Lake City’s Wide Streets

Salt Lake City’s unusually large grid pattern of wide streets and square blocks poses a massive challenge to walkability and bikeability but represents a rare opportunity for planners.

October 18, 2024
Streetsblog USAFriday Video

Friday Video: Commute with Dylan in Boston

"E-bikes are a thing," says one disabled Bostonian, as they show off how easy it is to get around without a car if a city provides the right infrastructure.

October 18, 2024
