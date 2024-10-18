Friday’s Headlines

- Caltrans awards $206m for clean local transportation projects (Bay Area Metro)
- $200m in federal grants for CA highway improvements (Senator Alex Padilla)
- Petaluma tests free on-demand shuttles (Petaluma 360)
- On San Francisco ballot: an initiative to make Uber, Lyft support public transit (Politico)
- Waymo is testing out a credit for riders who use its vehicles to reach public transit (Clean Technica, Waymo)
- Uber and Lyft can be critical for reaching medical care (California Health Line)
- Berkeleyside came up with a perfect combination: a Public Transit Beer Trail
- Microplastics are everywhere (Heated)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF