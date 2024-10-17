Thursday’s Headlines

- Ashland trades in a car lot for a park (Knee Deep Times)
- Video: Ten suburbs that are more city-like than cities (City Nerd)
- More on AC Transit's long-awaited bus service realignment (Oaklandside)
- Transportation agencies call for applicants to Interagency Equity Advisory Committee (SCV News)
- Orange County Transportation Authority allocates $42.4 million for local transportation, including trolleys (KTLA)
- LA Mayor streamlines sidewalk repair process (LA Times)
- Miles of warehouses are changing Riverside County (LA Times)
- The pros and cons of hydrogen (Knee Deep Times)
- Amazon and Google look to nuclear power for data centers and AI power hogs (LA Times)
- Carbon markets are on solid legal ground, could expand (E&E News)
- Republicans claim CARB's amendments to low carbon fuel program would raise gas prices (LA Times)
- How does the Wall Street Journal get away with headlines like this?
