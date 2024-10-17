Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

City trades a car lot for a park; Interagency Equity Advisory Committee looking for applicants; OCTA allocates $$ for local transportation; More

8:36 AM PDT on October 17, 2024

New Zocalo in Ashland. Photo via Knee Deep Times

  • Ashland trades in a car lot for a park (Knee Deep Times)
  • Video: Ten suburbs that are more city-like than cities (City Nerd)
  • More on AC Transit's long-awaited bus service realignment (Oaklandside)
  • Transportation agencies call for applicants to Interagency Equity Advisory Committee (SCV News)
  • Orange County Transportation Authority allocates $42.4 million for local transportation, including trolleys (KTLA)
  • LA Mayor streamlines sidewalk repair process (LA Times)
  • Miles of warehouses are changing Riverside County (LA Times)
  • The pros and cons of hydrogen (Knee Deep Times)
  • Amazon and Google look to nuclear power for data centers and AI power hogs (LA Times)
  • Carbon markets are on solid legal ground, could expand (E&E News)
  • Republicans claim CARB's amendments to low carbon fuel program would raise gas prices (LA Times)
  • How does the Wall Street Journal get away with headlines like this?

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

