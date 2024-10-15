Tuesday’s Headlines

- Nine bike-friendly laws signed by Governor Newsom (Smart Cities Dive)
- Oakland celebrates makeover of Telegraph Avenue into a people-focused street (City of Oakland)
- Images of people cycling: lack of diversity impacts adoption of bike riding (Forbes)
- How Muni Forward is transforming San Francisco transit (The Bay Link)
- AC Transit approves service realignment plan (Metro Magazine)
- LA Metro ridership keeps going up (Metro Magazine)
- Fresno County supes approve 2024 Regional Active Transportation Plan (MidValley Times)
- Madera County hopes to renew a transportation sales tax via citizen's initiative (Fresnoland)
- Coastal Commission and North County Transit District agree to settle disagreement over fencing off RR tracks at Del Mar Bluffs (Trains.com)
- Zillow will show a climate risk rating for housing on its site (NPR)
- Traffic models lie, so the US wastes billions building highways that don't cure congestion and make everything else harder (Dissent)
- Cities can't expand highways endlessly (Metro Magazine)
- The election, vehicle emissions, and state climate plans (LegalPlanet)
- Newsom signs bill that could require oil refineries to keep reserves on hand to prevent price spikes (Spectrum News)
