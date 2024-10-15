Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Nine bike-friendly laws signed by Newsom; Muni Forward, AC Transit realignment, LA Metro ridership; Madera County hopes to renew a transportation sales tax measure; Cities can't expand highways forever; More

8:39 AM PDT on October 15, 2024

Photo: Steve Crane/Flickr

  • Nine bike-friendly laws signed by Governor Newsom (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Oakland celebrates makeover of Telegraph Avenue into a people-focused street (City of Oakland)
  • Images of people cycling: lack of diversity impacts adoption of bike riding (Forbes)
  • How Muni Forward is transforming San Francisco transit (The Bay Link)
  • AC Transit approves service realignment plan (Metro Magazine)
  • LA Metro ridership keeps going up (Metro Magazine)
  • Fresno County supes approve 2024 Regional Active Transportation Plan (MidValley Times)
  • Madera County hopes to renew a transportation sales tax via citizen's initiative (Fresnoland)
  • Coastal Commission and North County Transit District agree to settle disagreement over fencing off RR tracks at Del Mar Bluffs (Trains.com)
  • Zillow will show a climate risk rating for housing on its site (NPR)
  • Traffic models lie, so the US wastes billions building highways that don't cure congestion and make everything else harder (Dissent)
  • Cities can't expand highways endlessly (Metro Magazine)
  • The election, vehicle emissions, and state climate plans (LegalPlanet)
  • Newsom signs bill that could require oil refineries to keep reserves on hand to prevent price spikes (Spectrum News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

