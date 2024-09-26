Thursday’s Headlines

- Celebrating 30 years of better biking (CalBike)
- TRB report: Road safety crisis requires action (Smart Cities Dive)
- Are climate protestors wasting their time? No (LA Times)
- New law will speed cleanup of old oil wells (CalMatters)
- How will CA manage the slow death of gas industry? (LA Times)
- Hilton, Marriott and Chipotle bankroll climate opposition despite green claims (BNN Bloomberg)
- Governor Newsom takes on Big Oil (CalMatters)
- But Republicans just want lower gas prices (Carmichael Times, The Ceres Courier)
- San Diego man pleads guilty to smuggling greenhouse gases (San Diego Union Tribune)
- $54 million boost for CA high-speed rail (Newsweek)
- The scourge of long trains (Boondoggle)
- Cost benefit calculus: A billion-plus to save six minutes (Route Fifty)
- Car companies might have to start caring about pedestrian safety (Fast Company)
- Cargo bikes are replacing polluting vans in London (Bloomberg)
- Environmental justice history (Urban Land Institute)
- Learning from Sacramento's downtown strategy (SF Chronicle)
