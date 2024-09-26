Thursday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Long trains cause problems; Climate protestors, oil companies, gas prices; Billions to save minutes? CalBike celebrates 30 years; More

8:51 AM PDT on September 26, 2024

Photo by Evan Dudley, via CalBike

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Oil

Governor Newsom Signs Three Bills Restricting Oil and Gas Wells Near People

Three new laws will help protect people living near oil and gas facilities, and one overrides a court decision blocking local control over gas wells.

September 26, 2024
Streetsblog USApolicing

US DOT Takes Critical Step to Stop Assaults on Transit Workers

U.S. transit agencies must identify where transit workers are at risk of assault, and what they're doing to protect them — which could force some officials to take a hard look at whether those strategies are working.

September 26, 2024
Streetsblog USACycling

Report Shows — Again — Why Cities Must Build Safe Bike Lanes

"We need more protected, low-stress infrastructure," says the bike manager for a major Midwestern city. A report shows he's right.

September 26, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: How MPOs Can Help Design Safe Streets

Can federal Metropolitan Planning Organizations help localities build complete streets and create safe bike infrastructure? Yes, but it's hard!

September 26, 2024
