The Challenge: A Week Without Driving

Editor's note: A Week Without Driving is a national event sponsored by America Walks, taking place from September 30 through October 6 this year. Streetsblog boardmember Abby Arnold is taking part in it this year, and plans to write about her experience. Anyone can pledge to join the Week Without Driving; more information can be found here.

Santa Rosa, California is a community where bicycle tourism is a thing, most urban streets are flat, and there’s a decent public transportation system, crowned by the new SMART train that takes commuters and day trippers to Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Marin County, and the Larkspur Ferry into San Francisco.

When I moved here from Los Angeles in 2023, I intentionally sought out a neighborhood with good bike and bus access and within walking distance of a lap pool, coffee shop, grocery store, and hardware store. I bought an age-appropriate electric tricycle with every intention of making it my primary transportation.

But putting my intentions into action was another matter. Despite multiple invitations from my next door neighbors, I’ve yet to join their Taco Tuesday group ride to the Mitote Food Park. The trike does not ride like a bicycle, and I’ve found lots of reasons to avoid practicing the new skills I need for it.

Then I met some local bike and transit activists through Santa Rosa YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard). They proposed that we join the national Week Without Driving, scheduled for Monday, September 30 through Sunday, October 6. This national initiative asks elected officials, government leaders, advocates, and individuals to step into the shoes of those who cannot or choose not to drive. Participants are encouraged to engage in all their usual daily activities without any driving. The goal is to broaden understanding and empathy for non-drivers and the everyday barriers they face.

Our Sonoma County committee includes disabilities activists, bicycle advocates, and faculty and staff from Santa Rosa Junior College. We’ve asked local elected officials, commissioners, and government staff members to join the challenge. As of today, staff members and the director of the City of Santa Rosa Transportation Department have pledged their participation, along with several local elected officials.

Assemblymember Damon Connolly announced his support this way:

As a biker and active transit user, I am a big advocate for alternative and car-free transportation. By spending less time behind the wheel we can reduce traffic congestion, gain health benefits, cut emissions, and promote cleaner air for everyone. [This] isn't just an eco-friendly choice; it's also a chance to save money, reduce stress, get some exercise, and connect with the city and community. I’m proud to support Sonoma County’s Week Without Driving. Let’s get out there and explore the public transportation in our community!

I hope @WeekWithoutDriving will be the perfect way to get my trike life going! I’ll be documenting my experience and sharing it with Streetsblog readers here.