Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

One pedestrian's death; CA AG urged to investigate vote to close Antioch station; Modesto's transit ridership is up; Partial automation makes drivers pay less attention; More

8:38 AM PDT on September 18, 2024

  • One pedestrian's death in Los Angeles traffic (NY Times)
  • Legal nonprofit urges CA Attorney General to investigate vote to close Antioch train station (Mass Transit)
  • Goleta breaks ground on a new train depot (Santa Barbara Independent)
  • Transit ridership is rising in Modesto, so the Modesto Bee recounts everything wrong with transit
  • SF Muni's L-Taraval returns to service after 5 years (SF Chronicle)
  • SF may be (quietly) giving Salesforce a huge break on branding the Transbay Transit Center (SF Standard)
  • Heat makes everything harder (Earth Island)
  • A benefit of London's clean-air zones: more active kids (Grist)
  • A way for transit operators to collect fares without additional hardware (AccessWire)
  • Study: Drivers with partial automation tech pay less attention to driving (Reuters, Quartz)
  • SF cops using a silly stunt to catch and ticket drivers, believing that will help the city reach its Vision Zero goals (SF Gate)
  • Car loan debt is a growing mountain (Jalopnik)
  • BART and the city of Berkeley close to a deal on transit-oriented housing at Ashby station (East Bay Times)
  • The Trump team would deregulate ubiquitous and carcinogenic “forever” chemicals (Heated)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

