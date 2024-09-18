Wednesday’s Headlines

- One pedestrian's death in Los Angeles traffic (NY Times)
- Legal nonprofit urges CA Attorney General to investigate vote to close Antioch train station (Mass Transit)
- Goleta breaks ground on a new train depot (Santa Barbara Independent)
- Transit ridership is rising in Modesto, so the Modesto Bee recounts everything wrong with transit
- SF Muni's L-Taraval returns to service after 5 years (SF Chronicle)
- SF may be (quietly) giving Salesforce a huge break on branding the Transbay Transit Center (SF Standard)
- Heat makes everything harder (Earth Island)
- A benefit of London's clean-air zones: more active kids (Grist)
- A way for transit operators to collect fares without additional hardware (AccessWire)
- Study: Drivers with partial automation tech pay less attention to driving (Reuters, Quartz)
- SF cops using a silly stunt to catch and ticket drivers, believing that will help the city reach its Vision Zero goals (SF Gate)
- Car loan debt is a growing mountain (Jalopnik)
- BART and the city of Berkeley close to a deal on transit-oriented housing at Ashby station (East Bay Times)
- The Trump team would deregulate ubiquitous and carcinogenic “forever” chemicals (Heated)
