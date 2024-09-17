Tuesday’s Headlines

- It's not possible to prioritize all modes (Planetizen)
- The 15-minute city is not just about time (Science Blog, The Guardian)
- BART completes seismic retrofit of the 50-year-old Transbay Tube (SF Chronicle, East Bay Times)
- Eureka city council to discuss climate plan, bicycle plan this week (Mass Transit)
- US DOT grants $300M to modernize ferries (SpectrumNews)
- Larger vehicles = more danger for all (SSTI)
- Corporate consolidation and shrinking public capacity: a recipe for higher construction costs (Boondoggle)
- The internet's favorite men's fashion guy is also an urbanist interested in affordable housing (Dwell)
- SF narrowed college enrollment gap by opening $50 savings accounts for kindergartners (KQED)
