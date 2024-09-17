Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

It's not possible to prioritize all modes; The "15-minute city" is not just about time; BART completes seismic retrofit of 50-yr-old Transbay Tube; More

8:33 AM PDT on September 17, 2024

Inside the Transbay Tube during its construction in the 1960’s. Image: BART

  • It's not possible to prioritize all modes (Planetizen)
  • The 15-minute city is not just about time (Science Blog, The Guardian)
  • BART completes seismic retrofit of the 50-year-old Transbay Tube (SF Chronicle, East Bay Times)
  • Eureka city council to discuss climate plan, bicycle plan this week (Mass Transit)
  • US DOT grants $300M to modernize ferries (SpectrumNews)
  • Larger vehicles = more danger for all (SSTI)
  • Corporate consolidation and shrinking public capacity: a recipe for higher construction costs (Boondoggle)
  • The internet's favorite men's fashion guy is also an urbanist interested in affordable housing (Dwell)
  • SF narrowed college enrollment gap by opening $50 savings accounts for kindergartners (KQED)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

