Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Heat, fire, smoke; The case against driving kids to school; Freight can shrink its footprint; More

8:53 AM PDT on September 12, 2024

SoCal Fires burning

  • Heat, fire, smoke, and oil company advertising (LA Times Boiling Point)
  • The case(s) against driving kids to school (SF Standard)
  • It's actually safer for everyone when it's legal for bike riders treat stop signs as "yield" signs (Electrek)
  • Rodeo Drive added giant balls to protect pedestrians, but they take up half the sidewalk (Beverly Press)
  • Free rides on Caltrain this weekend to celebrate electrification (Mass Transit)
  • Driverless taxis still need human help (NY Times)
  • Forum: Cars are getting bigger and more dangerous - what can we do about it? (KQED)
  • Has gasoline use in California peaked? (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Freight can have a smaller footprint (Transportation 4 America)
  • Berkeley and BART reach a deal that could move forward project to replace parking lots with housing (Berkeleyside)
  • Survey: 70% of Londoners want MORE low-traffic neighborhoods (Forbes)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Expanding Amtrak Across America

Mike Christensen on Amtrak’s expansion plans, the impact of the infrastructure bill and why things take so long to implement.

September 12, 2024
Streetsblog USAAccessibility

On a Roll: Feds Inch Closer to Finally Achieving Key Goal of Americans With Disabilities Act

The 34-year-old Americans With Disabilities Act may soon — finally — give pedestrians, people in wheelchairs or parents pushing strollers true equality in the public right of way.

September 12, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoCars

Streetsblog Editor Reflects on the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

Auto dependency carries severe and destructive consequences that go well beyond pollution and wrecks

September 12, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro and Caltrans 14 Freeway Expansion Project Meetings Delayed

Metro plans to add more general purpose lanes as part of its 14 Freeway expansion project through Santa Clarita - a part of L.A. County that is reeling from triple digit heat

September 11, 2024
