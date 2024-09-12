Thursday’s Headlines

- Heat, fire, smoke, and oil company advertising (LA Times Boiling Point)
- The case(s) against driving kids to school (SF Standard)
- It's actually safer for everyone when it's legal for bike riders treat stop signs as "yield" signs (Electrek)
- Rodeo Drive added giant balls to protect pedestrians, but they take up half the sidewalk (Beverly Press)
- Free rides on Caltrain this weekend to celebrate electrification (Mass Transit)
- …and on Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus during SoCal Transit Week (9/30-10/4) (Santa Monica Lookout)
- Driverless taxis still need human help (NY Times)
- Forum: Cars are getting bigger and more dangerous - what can we do about it? (KQED)
- Has gasoline use in California peaked? (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Freight can have a smaller footprint (Transportation 4 America)
- Berkeley and BART reach a deal that could move forward project to replace parking lots with housing (Berkeleyside)
- Survey: 70% of Londoners want MORE low-traffic neighborhoods (Forbes)
