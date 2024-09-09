Monday’s Headlines

- Is there a perfect climate policy? (Earth.org)
- USDOT announces $1B for safer streets (Route Fifty)
- How income, race, and design affect pedestrian casualties (Phys.org)
- Transit month features a transit-riding contest (SF Chronicle)
- San Mateo County transit struggles reveal rift between agencies (SM Daily Journal)
- How a mobility council helped shape Sacramento's new accessible light rail vehicles (Mass Transit)
- Transit leaders celebrate new Muni terminal in the Presidio (ABC7)
- Chino leaders celebrate widening of SR 60/Central Ave interchange (Patch)
- SF convenes transit working group to address SFMTA deficit (SF Bay.ca)
- How US intercity bus lines are faring (SmartCitiesDive)
- SF's Van Ness BRT speeds travel by 36% (Planetizen)
- Mount Tamalpais trails to open to bikes (Marin Independent Journal)
- Waymo offers lots of data to convince skeptics of its safety (The Verge)
- Insurance companies may have to come clean about how they make money - and they do make money (Shelterforce)
