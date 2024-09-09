Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Is there a perfect climate policy? Federal grants for safer streets; How income, race, and design affect pedestrian casualties; More

8:45 AM PDT on September 9, 2024

  • Is there a perfect climate policy? (Earth.org)
  • USDOT announces $1B for safer streets (Route Fifty)
  • How income, race, and design affect pedestrian casualties (Phys.org)
  • Transit month features a transit-riding contest (SF Chronicle)
  • San Mateo County transit struggles reveal rift between agencies (SM Daily Journal)
  • How a mobility council helped shape Sacramento's new accessible light rail vehicles (Mass Transit)
  • Transit leaders celebrate new Muni terminal in the Presidio (ABC7)
  • Chino leaders celebrate widening of SR 60/Central Ave interchange (Patch)
  • SF convenes transit working group to address SFMTA deficit (SF Bay.ca)
  • How US intercity bus lines are faring (SmartCitiesDive)
  • SF's Van Ness BRT speeds travel by 36% (Planetizen)
  • Mount Tamalpais trails to open to bikes (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Waymo offers lots of data to convince skeptics of its safety (The Verge)
  • Insurance companies may have to come clean about how they make money - and they do make money (Shelterforce)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

