Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Trying to explain opposition to a bill to require "speed limit assistance" in new cars; SURF bus rapid transit project might move forward; Severe weather, insurance costs: transportation systems will have to change; More

8:52 AM PDT on September 5, 2024

  • Why Republicans say they oppose the bill requiring speed limit assistance technology in new cars (LA Times)
  • Friedman bill could provide billions for transit projects (Beverly Press)
  • What's behind Gavin Newsom's attempts to regulate gasoline supply (LA Times)
  • Senator Laird brokers an agreement to allow Monterey County's SURF bus rapid transit project to move forward (Monterey County Now)
  • Inland Empire argues over proposed warehouse rules (CalMatters)
  • CAHSRA settles an environmental suit with Grassland Water District near Los Banos (Mass Transit)
  • Severe weather pushing up costs of car ownership (SSTI)
    • …and insurance companies are going broke, affecting taxis, transportation (Insurance Journal)
  • The never-ending impulse to build new towns (Governing)
  • Flood resilience: When a concrete jungle becomes a sponge city (High Country News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

State Capitol Updates

Legislative Update: Bills Waiting for Governor’s Approval

Here's a quick end-of-session roundup of bills SBCA is following that have made it onto Newsom's desk. Will he sign them?

September 5, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV Connect

Bike Park Coming to Glendora’s South Hills

Riders of all levels will have somewhere to jump and pump, as well as numerous trails for mountain biking

September 5, 2024
Streetsblog USAParking

This Year’s Park(ing) Day Hopes to Inspire Big Policy Change

One weekend a year, advocates and artists all over the world repurpose curbside parking spots to make more space for people. This year, they're connecting it back to parking policy reform that can keep the party going year round.

September 5, 2024
Streetsblog USABicycling

What the Media Is Getting Wrong About the Gaudreau Brothers’ Deaths

It made national headlines when these two professional hockey players and brothers were killed on their bikes. The systemic failures that lead to their deaths, though, didn't generate nearly as much press.

September 4, 2024
See all posts