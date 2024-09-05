Thursday’s Headlines

- Why Republicans say they oppose the bill requiring speed limit assistance technology in new cars (LA Times)
- Friedman bill could provide billions for transit projects (Beverly Press)
- What's behind Gavin Newsom's attempts to regulate gasoline supply (LA Times)
- Senator Laird brokers an agreement to allow Monterey County's SURF bus rapid transit project to move forward (Monterey County Now)
- Inland Empire argues over proposed warehouse rules (CalMatters)
- CAHSRA settles an environmental suit with Grassland Water District near Los Banos (Mass Transit)
- Severe weather pushing up costs of car ownership (SSTI)
- …and insurance companies are going broke, affecting taxis, transportation (Insurance Journal)
- The never-ending impulse to build new towns (Governing)
- Flood resilience: When a concrete jungle becomes a sponge city (High Country News)
